Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Backlash Over O.J. Simpson Message

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Death

Caitlyn Jenner isn't taking anything back.

After the Olympian was criticized for her response to O.J. Simpson's April 11 death—with users referencing her own history—Caitlyn sent a swift message.

"I know you all think it's cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER," she wrote in an April 12 statement shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing, in part, the 1994 deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. "But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I'm #OJSimpson."

In the statement, Caitlyn also acknowledges her involvement in a 2015 multi-vehicle car crash that led to the death of a woman named Kim Howe.

"We believed from the start that a thorough and objective investigation would clear Caitlyn of any criminal wrongdoing," Caitlyn's attorney Blair Berk previously told ABC News. "We are heartened the District Attorney has agreed that even a misdemeanor charge would be inappropriate. A traffic accident, however devastating and heartbreaking when a life is lost, is not necessarily a criminal matter."