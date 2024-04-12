Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Backlash Over O.J. Simpson Message

Caitlyn Jenner isn't taking anything back.
After the Olympian was criticized for her response to O.J. Simpson's April 11 death—with users referencing her own history—Caitlyn sent a swift message.
"I know you all think it's cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER," she wrote in an April 12 statement shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing, in part, the 1994 deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. "But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I'm #OJSimpson."
In the statement, Caitlyn also acknowledges her involvement in a 2015 multi-vehicle car crash that led to the death of a woman named Kim Howe.
"We believed from the start that a thorough and objective investigation would clear Caitlyn of any criminal wrongdoing," Caitlyn's attorney Blair Berk previously told ABC News. "We are heartened the District Attorney has agreed that even a misdemeanor charge would be inappropriate. A traffic accident, however devastating and heartbreaking when a life is lost, is not necessarily a criminal matter."
Though no criminal charges were filed against her, a number of lawsuits came out of the fatal crash, including from a third and fourth driver as well as Kim's stepchildren. Caitlyn settled with Jessica Steindorff—a driver of one of the four cars involved—in December 2015 and with Kim's stepchildren in January 2016. Details on these settlements were not publicly disclosed.
The backlash against Caitlyn came after she tweeted on April 11, "Good Riddance," following the death of O.J. at the age of 76 from cancer. Users were quick to compare the death from Caitlyn's car crash with the 1994 killing of Nicole and Ron—whose deaths O.J was arrested for before ultimately being found not guilty.
He was, however, found guilty in a civil case brought by the families of Nicole and Ron and ordered to pay $33.5 million in 1997. A decade later, in September 2007, O.J. released the book If I Did It, which theorized about the murders of Nicole and Ron.
Caitlyn's connection to the case stems back to her marriage with Kris Jenner, with whom Caitlyn shares daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Kris had been married to the late Robert Kardashian Sr.—with whom she shared kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian—for 13 years. Robert was good friends with O.J. and acted as one of the former football player's ten defense attorneys.
In the years following O.J.'s acquittal, Caitlyn has been vocal about her dislike for O.J. as well as her belief in his culpability.
"That night the verdict came in, Kourtney and Kimberly were in school and obviously they loved their father, and they should," she recalled on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2019. "They'd been following this for a year and a half and when they walked in the door, I think it was Kourtney who said, 'Well, I told you he didn't do it.'"
"And I just said to the girls, 'Just because he got a not guilty didn't mean he didn't do it,'" she continued, "'and I don't want his name ever mentioned in this house again.'"
