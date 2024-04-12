Selena Gomez Reacts to Rumor She Dated John F. Kennedy’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg

Selena Gomez, who is dating Benny Blanco, shut down rumors she had a romance with John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg in 2020.

Selena Gomez is so sick of these same old rumors. 

The Only Murders in the Building star shut down speculation that she's ever been involved in a romance with John F. Kennedy's only grandson Jack Schlossberg

"Never met this human," Selena commented April 12 under a post from on a fan Instagram account detailing the alleged relationship. "Sorry."

The rumor, which was originally shared on X, formerly Twitter, claimed that Selena and the Harvard Law grad—who is the son of JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy's daughter Caroline Kennedy and her husband Edwin Schlossberg—had a relationship between 2020 and 2021.

However, the only interaction the pair had at the time was when Jack, 31, praised Selena for her "When We All Vote" merchandise collaboration with Dover Street Market on social media.

"Whatever it costs!! I have to have it!!" Jack wrote in an Instagram Story, tagging the "Single Soon" singer in photos of a sweatshirt, and later proved he followed through on the promise, adding, "It finally came!"

Selena Gomez Through the Years

But while she has not romanced the grandson of a late U.S. president, Selena—who has previously been linked to Justin Bieber and the Weeknd—is very happily in a relationship with record producer Benny Blanco

"It's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome," Selena recently gushed to Apple Music's Zane Lowe in February. "I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel."

And despite what's been said and done in her love life, she is hitting repeat, ‘peat, ‘peat on her romance with Benny. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

As she put it when confirming her relationship with Benny on Instagram, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

Read on to see why love comes so naturally for Selena and Benny.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

A Slam Dunk Date Night

The pair attended the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Miami Heat in L.A. on Jan. 3, 2024.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

PDA Alert

Selena shared this pic of herself and Benny one day before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram, Selena Gomez

Appreciating Art

Two days after Christmas 2023, Selena shared new pics of herself and Benny at what appeared to be an art exhibit.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Spending Time With Benny

In mid-December, Selena shared several photos of herself hanging out in New York City with friends and Benny...

Instagram/@selenagomez

That Kiss

...including a pic of the two kissing. 

Instagram/@selenagomez

With This Ring...

After appearing to confirm her relationship with Benny, Selena shared this pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her wearing a bejeweled "B" ring.

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Appears to Confirm Relationship

In early December 2023, amid romance rumors, the singer commented on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Benny, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She continued, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

