Selena Gomez Reacts to Rumor She Dated John F. Kennedy’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg

Watch : Selena Gomez Says She's in "Love" with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is so sick of these same old rumors.

The Only Murders in the Building star shut down speculation that she's ever been involved in a romance with John F. Kennedy's only grandson Jack Schlossberg.

"Never met this human," Selena commented April 12 under a post from on a fan Instagram account detailing the alleged relationship. "Sorry."

The rumor, which was originally shared on X, formerly Twitter, claimed that Selena and the Harvard Law grad—who is the son of JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy's daughter Caroline Kennedy and her husband Edwin Schlossberg—had a relationship between 2020 and 2021.

However, the only interaction the pair had at the time was when Jack, 31, praised Selena for her "When We All Vote" merchandise collaboration with Dover Street Market on social media.

"Whatever it costs!! I have to have it!!" Jack wrote in an Instagram Story, tagging the "Single Soon" singer in photos of a sweatshirt, and later proved he followed through on the promise, adding, "It finally came!"