The Amanda Show Star Raquel Lee Bolleau Speaks Out After Quiet on Set Docuseries

Raquel Lee Bolleau is calling out the people behind Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The Amanda Show alum, who was one of several former Nickelodeon child stars who participated in the Investigation Discovery docuseries detailing alleged inappropriate behavior by producers at the network at the time, expressed her frustration with her experience, saying she was misled about what the series was about.

"You don't even tell me what type of documentary that I'm going to be a part of," the 37-year-old said in a TikTok video posted April 10. "You never question whether or not this is going to be triggering for me."

She specifically slammed the way the final installment of the series was handled. While initially just a four-part series, a fifth episode, which aired April 7, featured a panel event with All That alumni Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Drake Bell—who also starred with Bolleau on The Amanda Show.