The Amanda Show Star Raquel Lee Bolleau Speaks Out After Quiet on Set Docuseries

Raquel Lee Bolleau is calling out the people behind Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.
The Amanda Show alum, who was one of several former Nickelodeon child stars who participated in the Investigation Discovery docuseries detailing alleged inappropriate behavior by producers at the network at the time, expressed her frustration with her experience, saying she was misled about what the series was about.
"You don't even tell me what type of documentary that I'm going to be a part of," the 37-year-old said in a TikTok video posted April 10. "You never question whether or not this is going to be triggering for me."
She specifically slammed the way the final installment of the series was handled. While initially just a four-part series, a fifth episode, which aired April 7, featured a panel event with All That alumni Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Drake Bell—who also starred with Bolleau on The Amanda Show.
"You tell me, 'Oh, you're going to be in episodes number one and number four,'" she continued. "Then you call me the day that the fifth episode is about to come out and you say, 'Hey, by the way, just to let you know, you're also in the fifth episode.' But you forgot to say, 'Oh, and we're also going to be having a panel discussion to talk about where you are today and how we can move forward.'"
"Do you think they invited me? Do you think that they even thought about inviting me to this type of discussion?" Bolleau said in her video. "This is what has happened in my career over and over again. This industry has done nothing but hurt me, left and right, from since I was a child."
E! News has reached out to producers of Quiet on Set and Investigation Discovery and has not heard back.
On the fifth episode of Quiet on Set, the actress spoke about a sketch she filmed for The Amanda Show in which main star Amanda Bynes was allegedly made to continuously spit on her.
"Every time I said, 'Spit it out,' she would spit what was in her mouth, whether it was the water, whatever, like, directly in my face," Bolleau said, per Today. "The third time, I was like, infuriated. Like, I was so mad that the director hurried and put me on the side of the set and was like, 'Listen, Raquel: breathe in, breathe out. She's the star of the show. Don't make too much of a problem. I'm going to ask her not to spit in your face, but you have to keep your cool.'"
Bynes did not immediately respond to Today's request for comment on the sketch.
As for past allegations detailed in the docuseries, a Nickelodeon spokesperson had told NBC News last month, "Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct."
Bolleau made her comments days after Marc Summers, former host of Nickelodeon's Double Dare, said he was misled about the true nature of Quiet on Set.
"They asked me what I thought of Nick, and the first 10 to 12 seconds, from what I understand, in this documentary is me saying all these wonderful things," Summers, who appeared in the first episode of the docuseries, said on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show April 5. "But they did a bait-and-switch on me. They ambushed me."
"They never told me what this documentary was really about," he continued. "They showed me a video of something that I couldn't believe was on Nickelodeon. And I said, 'Let's stop the tape right here. What are we doing?'"
Docuseries directors Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz told E! News in a statement in response, "We are clear with each participant about the nature of our projects."
Read on for revelations from Quiet on Set: