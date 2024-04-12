Ryan Gosling Reveals How His Daughters Were Involved Behind-the-Scenes While Filming Barbie

Ryan Gosling's daughters are used to the kenergy.
After all, 9-year-old Esmeralda and 7-year-old Amada—who Ryan shares with Eva Mendes—were frequent visitors to the Barbie film set.
"It was their interest in Barbie, and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all this," Ryan said during an April 11 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "it's really been a team effort. And they were on the film and they came to set when I filmed the number."
And by "number," Ryan is of course speaking to the film's Oscar-nominated, show-stopping "I'm Just Ken" song.
"They knew they know all the choreography better than I do, the songs," the 43-year-old joked, before imitating his daughters doing the dance a la Dance Moms. "They're backstage showing me."
The Notebook alum said it wasn't until his onstage performance at the 2024 Oscars, however, that the pair really understood what it had all been about.
"A lot of this has no context for them, you know? It's just like a lot of fake tan stains around the house," Ryan joked of his character's orangey look. "I wanted them to come to the dress rehearsal just to give it some kind of context for what had been going on."
And though Amada and Esmeralda weren't at the March 10 ceremony, Ryan had another huge source of support by his side: none other than his partner of over 13 years.
While Eva didn't walk the carpet with Ryan—something they haven't done together since the premiere for their 2012 film The Place Beyond The Pines, which was also where they met—she revealed she was backstage at the award show.
She captioned a March 10 video showing herself outside Ryan's dressing room, "Always by my man."
In fact, Eva has more than proven herself to be Ken's number one fan.
After Ryan received his Academy Award nomination for Barbie, the 50-year-old shared a tribute to his hard work.
"So proud of my man," she wrote Jan. 24 on Instagram. "So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken's Barbie."
