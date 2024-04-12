Saoirse Ronan, Camila Mendes and More Celebs Turning 30 in 2024

Watch : Saoirse Ronan's Reason For Joining "Little Women"

Saoirse Ronan is paddling her own canoe into a new chapter.

After all, the Little Women star turned 30 on April 12. Since her breakthrough role in 2007's Atonement—which earned the Irish actress her first Oscar nomination—when she was just 13, Saoirse has solidified herself as one of the most versatile actors of her generation.

Over her two decades as an actor, she's earned four Academy Award nods and has starred in films like Brooklyn, The Lovely Bones, Hanna and The Grand Budapest Hotel. And having grown up in the spotlight, Saoirse has reflected on how she's been able to stay grounded though it all.

"I was very conscious that I needed to give time to my life off set as well," she told The Wrap in 2018. "I am still having to make a conscious effort to take time to do other things, and invest time in my relationships, my family and my friends and the people in my life.