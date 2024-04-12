Saoirse Ronan, Camila Mendes and More Celebs Turning 30 in 2024

Saoirse Ronan is paddling her own canoe into a new chapter.
After all, the Little Women star turned 30 on April 12. Since her breakthrough role in 2007's Atonement—which earned the Irish actress her first Oscar nomination—when she was just 13, Saoirse has solidified herself as one of the most versatile actors of her generation.
Over her two decades as an actor, she's earned four Academy Award nods and has starred in films like Brooklyn, The Lovely Bones, Hanna and The Grand Budapest Hotel. And having grown up in the spotlight, Saoirse has reflected on how she's been able to stay grounded though it all.
"I was very conscious that I needed to give time to my life off set as well," she told The Wrap in 2018. "I am still having to make a conscious effort to take time to do other things, and invest time in my relationships, my family and my friends and the people in my life.
But while the Lady Bird actress has largely kept her life outside of the public eye—and this includes her 6-year romance with Jack Lowden, 33, whom she met on the set of 2018's Mary Queen of Scots—she previously revealed how she spent another major birthday milestone.
"My favorite birthday was my 21st birthday," Saoirse said in a video for W Magazine in 2016, adding, "because I went to Disneyland for the first time—the original Disneyland—and honestly, it was probably the best day of my life."
But as the Golden Globe winner reaches her next major birthday milestone, she has good company in fellow stars like Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Camila Mendes. And for the Riverdale alum, who turns 30 in June, celebrating entering a new decade means channeling her inner youth.
"I really wanna have a bounce house birthday for my thirties", Camila revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February. "I just feel like your thirties, especially as a woman, it's really when you come into yourself and you stop caring about what other people think."
For more celebs you won't believe are turning 30 in 2024, keep reading.