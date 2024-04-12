Saoirse Ronan, Camila Mendes and More Celebs Turning 30 in 2024

Saoirse Ronan, Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny are among the stars who may be feeling 30, flirty and thriving as they enter a new decade in 2024.

Saoirse Ronan is paddling her own canoe into a new chapter.

After all, the Little Women star turned 30 on April 12. Since her breakthrough role in 2007's Atonement—which earned the Irish actress her first Oscar nomination—when she was just 13, Saoirse has solidified herself as one of the most versatile actors of her generation.

Over her two decades as an actor, she's earned four Academy Award nods and has starred in films like Brooklyn, The Lovely Bones, Hanna and The Grand Budapest Hotel. And having grown up in the spotlight, Saoirse has reflected on how she's been able to stay grounded though it all.

"I was very conscious that I needed to give time to my life off set as well," she told The Wrap in 2018. "I am still having to make a conscious effort to take time to do other things, and invest time in my relationships, my family and my friends and the people in my life.

But while the Lady Bird actress has largely kept her life outside of the public eye—and this includes her 6-year romance with Jack Lowden, 33, whom she met on the set of 2018's Mary Queen of Scots—she previously revealed how she spent another major birthday milestone.

"My favorite birthday was my 21st birthday," Saoirse said in a video for W Magazine in 2016, adding, "because I went to Disneyland for the first time—the original Disneyland—and honestly, it was probably the best day of my life."

But as the Golden Globe winner reaches her next major birthday milestone, she has good company in fellow stars like Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Camila Mendes. And for the Riverdale alum, who turns 30 in June, celebrating entering a new decade means channeling her inner youth. 

"I really wanna have a bounce house birthday for my thirties", Camila revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February. "I just feel like your thirties, especially as a woman, it's really when you come into yourself and you stop caring about what other people think."

For more celebs you won't believe are turning 30 in 2024, keep reading.

Harry Styles

Birthday: February 1st

The One Direction alum kicked off a new decade with a new title: uncle. In February, his older sister Gemma Styles shared she and longtime partner Michal Mlynowski, welcomed a baby girl.

Dakota Fanning

Birthday: February 23rd

One of the biggest child stars of the aughts, the Uptown Girls alum was more than ready to reach this major milestone. “I really feel a lot lighter than I’ve felt in a long time,” she told E! News’ Will Marfuggi on the red carpet at the premiere of her new series Ripley. “My 30s are treating me well so far.”

Justin Bieber

Birthday: March 1st

After keeping a low profile for much of 2023 as he battled Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the "Baby" artist returned to the stage in February during the NHL All-Star Draft. And by his side was wife Hailey Bieber, who shared videos of her husband of five years performing hits like "Ghost," "Peaches" and "Eenie Meenie."

Bad Bunny

Birthday: March 10th

The “Tití me Preguntó” rapper’s birthday plans include spending time with fans as will be celebrating his birthday month with fans as he’s currently on his Most Wanted Tour for his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

Saoirse Ronan

Birthday: April 12th

As a four-time Oscar nominee, the Little Woman star is a powerhouse in front of the camera. But she’s recently taken on a new role behind the scenes as her upcoming movie The Outrun marks her first outing as a producer.

Camila Mendes

Birthday: June 29th

Ahead of her June birthday, the Riverdale star teased exactly how she plans to celebrate. “I really wanna have a bounce house birthday for my thirties”, she revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February. “I just feel like your thirties, especially as a woman, it’s really when you come into yourself and you stop caring about what other people think.”

Phoebe Bridgers 

Birthday: August 17th 

From Grammy winning indie rocker to movie star. After spending her 29th year opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and winning three Grammys with her boygenius pals, the “I Know the End” singer is taking her musical talent to the big screen in May with I Saw the TV Glow.

Halsey

Birthday: September 29th

Halsey is ready for her close-up. After all, the “Closer” singer ended her 20s with a flew of acting roles, the latest of which is the upcoming slasher film MaXXXine.  

Margaret Qualley

Birthday: October 23rd

The Poor Things star closed out her 20s as a newlywed, as she and Jack Antonoff tied the knot in last August after two years of dating. And for Margaret, the Bleachers singer was the one from practically day one, as she recently told Elle UK, “I’d met Jack probably two weeks before, but I was head-over-heels in love right away.” 

Jake T. Austin

Birthday: December 3th

After rising to fame as a teen on Wizards of Waverly Place and The Fosters, Jake as largely remained out of the spotlight in recent years. However, with his Wizards siblings Selena Gomez and David Henrie revisiting the Disney Channel sitcom for a sequel series, fans may not need to wave a magic wand to see the Dancing With the Stars alum return to the small screen.

Nat Wolff

Birthday: December 17th

While the Fault in Our Stars alum and brother Alex Wolff have each gone on to establish impressive acting resumes since making their debut on Nickelodeon, the duo have kept their Naked Brothers Band roots close to their hears. In fact, the brothers recently kicked off a limited-city tour.

