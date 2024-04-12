The Most Loved Container Store Items According to E! Readers

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

E! readers love The Container Store. And why shouldn't they? The retailer offers everything your home could need, including kitchen drawer organizers, food storage containers, cooking tools, decorative objects, tech accessories, storage options for the entire home, and everything in between.

If you're looking at your kitchen cabinet, your pantry, your refrigerator shelf, or really any space you've been meaning to organize, let our readers' faves influence your next purchase.

We've highlighted the items our readers are shopping for from The Container Store, adding tons of space-saving items, organizational tools, and kitchen must-haves to their online carts. Some of these must-have items are even recommended by world-famous chef Nancy Silverton!

Shop The Container Store options below for cooking implements under $20, drawer dividers for your cutlery, glass containers for dry goods and other food and snacks, cookware that will look gorgeous on your stove or in your cabinet, and so much more.