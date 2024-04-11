Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer’s Scandalous Romance is the Object of All Your Desires

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's romance is blooming this season.
After all, Bridgerton's season three official trailer will surely leave the Ton begging for more steamy romance, jaw-dropping drama and dazzling soirees.
Picking up months after season two, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) is ready to find a suitor. The youngest Featherington daughter, who entered society in season one and can't handle living with her family, announces, "I must take a husband."
After Colin (Luke Newton) returns from his worldly travels as this season's most eligible bachelor, he's ready to assist his dear friend in finding what she's looking for. "Let me help you," he tells her. "Are we not friends?"
While the third eldest Bridgerton son teaches the self-proclaimed wallflower some tips for eligible suitors, she catches the eye of Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), but it seems she's also become the object of Colin's desires.
"Mother," Colin asks Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), "do you believe the best foundation for love is friendship?" She replies, "It is rare, but you must follow your heart."
Alongside Colin and Penelope's romance, Violet and Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) may have also found love. Fan favorites, including Anthony Bridgerton (Johnathan Bailey) and Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley), as well as Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe) and Alice Mondirch (Emma Naomi), will also grace the screen.
As the courting season is in full swing in Mayfair, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) can't help but ask, "What is the primary force that guides us along our paths? Is it our minds or our hearts?"
Part one of Bridgerton's third installment premieres May 16, with part two following on June 13.
