Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer’s Scandalous Romance is the Object of All Your Desires

Bridgerton Season 3: Penelope & Colin's Heated Confrontation Will Make You Swoon

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's romance is blooming this season.

After all, Bridgerton's season three official trailer will surely leave the Ton begging for more steamy romance, jaw-dropping drama and dazzling soirees.

Picking up months after season two, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) is ready to find a suitor. The youngest Featherington daughter, who entered society in season one and can't handle living with her family, announces, "I must take a husband."

After Colin (Luke Newton) returns from his worldly travels as this season's most eligible bachelor, he's ready to assist his dear friend in finding what she's looking for. "Let me help you," he tells her. "Are we not friends?"

While the third eldest Bridgerton son teaches the self-proclaimed wallflower some tips for eligible suitors, she catches the eye of Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), but it seems she's also become the object of Colin's desires.

"Mother," Colin asks Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), "do you believe the best foundation for love is friendship?" She replies, "It is rare, but you must follow your heart."