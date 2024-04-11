RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Shares She's Pregnant With Mystery Boyfriend's Baby on Viall Files

Monica Garcia is starting a new chapter.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is pregnant and expecting her fifth child, she told Nick Viall on the April 11 episode of The Viall Files podcast.
Monica—who shares kids Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, with ex-husband Mike Fowler—revealed that she and her secret boyfriend recently found out that she is pregnant.
"Honestly, we were both in shock," she shared, "but he has been incredible."
Considering the couple wasn't trying for kids, Monica was surprised three weeks ago when doctors shared the news.
"I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong, and the doctor came in and was like, ‘You're pregnant,'" she recalled. "I'm like, ‘I'm 39! Like, there's no way. I'm on birth control.' By all means, I should not be pregnant."
Although Monica finalized her divorce with Mike in October, she explained that she's been dating her mystery man for a year. In fact, she met her partner—who works at Utah at Wasatch Excursions—while filming the Bravo show on the outdoorsy property.
"That is where Heather [Gay] and I shot our snowmobiling scene," the reality star noted. "So, that is when I met him. I was like, ‘Give me your phone.' He handed me his phone and I put my name and number in there."
While she's since taken a break from RHOSLC after her involvement in the Instagram account Reality Von (Tea)se was exposed, she's continued to keep up with her boyfriend, who she initially thought was a "baby" due to their 10-year age gap.
As for her past relationship with Mike, they first divorced in 2013 before rekindling their romance and ultimately finalized their second divorce last year.
But that's not the only relationship she's had all this time: Monica made a bombshell revelation last year, when she admitted to having an 18-month affair with her brother-in-law over a decade ago.
However, her infidelity was not the reason her marriage to Mike ended, according to Monica. She chalked up the split to their relationship simply not working out, although she feels they make exceptional co-parents to their four children.
"He is a wonderful dad and provider and we just weren't good together and that's OK," she told E! in October. "He calls and checks on me. He'll see something in the news and he'll get defensive and be like, 'That's not even true!' I am the mother of his children and we'll always love and respect each other because of that."
