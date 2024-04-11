RHOSLC's Monica Garcia Shares She's Pregnant With Mystery Boyfriend's Baby on Viall Files

Watch : Andy Cohen Addresses Monica Garcia’s Future on 'RHOSLC'

Monica Garcia is starting a new chapter.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is pregnant and expecting her fifth child, she told Nick Viall on the April 11 episode of The Viall Files podcast.

Monica—who shares kids Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, with ex-husband Mike Fowler—revealed that she and her secret boyfriend recently found out that she is pregnant.

"Honestly, we were both in shock," she shared, "but he has been incredible."

Considering the couple wasn't trying for kids, Monica was surprised three weeks ago when doctors shared the news.

"I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong, and the doctor came in and was like, ‘You're pregnant,'" she recalled. "I'm like, ‘I'm 39! Like, there's no way. I'm on birth control.' By all means, I should not be pregnant."

Although Monica finalized her divorce with Mike in October, she explained that she's been dating her mystery man for a year. In fact, she met her partner—who works at Utah at Wasatch Excursions—while filming the Bravo show on the outdoorsy property.