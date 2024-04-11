Christina Hall Shares She's Had "Disturbing" Infection for Years

Watch : HGTV Star Christina Hall Shares "Disturbing" Health Update

Christina Hall does not flip-flop on her health.

The HGTV host will soon be undergoing a dental procedure after a root canal infection she suffered four years ago returned.

"When I was 16 I had a tooth injury to a back molar and had to have an emergency root canal," she wrote on Instagram Stories April 10. "In 2020 my dentist saw via xray the previous root canal showed signs of being infected. So I went and had it redone."

However, Christina said the infection came back, though she experienced "zero symptoms."

"Pretty disturbing," she continued. "I'm taking care of it next week via explant... but leaving an infection that long can cause all kinds of complications."

The 40-year-old added, "With no root, you can't feel if there's a problem."

Christina has often been candid about her health journey. After struggling with stomach issues for years, the Flip or Flop alum started looking deeply into her well-being.