A Blair Witch Project Remake Is in the Works and Ready to Haunt You

Inspiration Point

While most moviegoers had never seen anything quite like The Blair Witch Project before, it's not the first ever found-footage movie. The cineastes at Bloody Disgusting recommend 1989's UFO Abduction, made for $6,500 and purported to be the home-video recording of an 1983 alien invasion in Connecticut during a 5-year-old's birthday party—which sounds pretty cool. It's 1980's Cannibal Holocaust, however, about the fate of a documentary crew that's gone missing in the Amazon, but not before they managed to film their own gory demises, that is credited with the distinction of being the first found-footage movie.

Now the list of found footage films is long and has expanded to include the kind of footage recorded every day, right in our bedrooms sometimes, on Skype, Snapchat, nanny cams, etc. At least the Paranormal Activity franchise was kind enough to use stationary surveillance-type footage instead of the stomach-churning technique that The Blair Witch Project employed and got away with because it was the original.

"We had a $300 camera and another one we got for free, so it's funny to me when a big studio tries to make something look s---ty and sound bad," Leonard told Broadly. "It cracks me up, but I can see how it's a good story telling technique for the right story."

What they went through "was definitely feral filmmaking, which you can't do if you have a craft services table and real safety all around you all the time," Donahue said. "That poses a challenge to a lot of current found footage films. You'll just never quite capture the wildness or what the Internet was then."