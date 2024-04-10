Ice Spice to Make Acting Debut in Spike Lee Movie

Ice Spice is ready to spice up the big screen.
The "Think U the S--t" rapper will make her acting debut in director Spike Lee's upcoming movie High and Low, a source close to production told E! News April 10.
Ice Spice—real name Isis Naija Gaston—has a small role and is set to appear in one scene of the Apple Original film, per the insider.
And the 24-year-old isn't the only star that Lee has tapped for the English-language reimagining of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 crime thriller, as Denzel Washington will take on a leading role in his fifth collaboration with the Do the Right Thing director, according to Variety.
Although Ice Spice is new to acting, she's no stranger to film. She also worked with Nicki Minaj and Aqua on the Barbie movie song "Barbie World" last year and has starred in her own music videos. Not to mention, she's been directed by Taylor Swift, appearing in the superstar's "Karma" remix and celestial music video last year, which earned her an enchanting review.
"I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start," Swift told Variety in September. "She's extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn't ‘her' and sets those boundaries with grace."
Swift explained that Ice studies other artists but also aims to chart her own path, adding, "It's her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me."
Likewise, Ice had a positive experience collaborating with and learning from the Grammy winner.
"That's my sis," she told the publication. "We was talking about a bunch of things. She's so funny. We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing."
Next up: Vibing with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington.