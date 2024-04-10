Ice Spice to Make Acting Debut in Spike Lee Movie

Watch : Ice Spice Reveals Her Fashion Goal Was "Bronx Mommy”

Ice Spice is ready to spice up the big screen.

The "Think U the S--t" rapper will make her acting debut in director Spike Lee's upcoming movie High and Low, a source close to production told E! News April 10.

Ice Spice—real name Isis Naija Gaston—has a small role and is set to appear in one scene of the Apple Original film, per the insider.

And the 24-year-old isn't the only star that Lee has tapped for the English-language reimagining of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 crime thriller, as Denzel Washington will take on a leading role in his fifth collaboration with the Do the Right Thing director, according to Variety.

Although Ice Spice is new to acting, she's no stranger to film. She also worked with Nicki Minaj and Aqua on the Barbie movie song "Barbie World" last year and has starred in her own music videos. Not to mention, she's been directed by Taylor Swift, appearing in the superstar's "Karma" remix and celestial music video last year, which earned her an enchanting review.