Dylan Rounds' Presumed Skeletal Remains Found 2 Years After His Disappearance

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Dylan Rounds' family finally have answers two years after his disappearance.

Skeletal remains believed to be the missing 19-year-old were discovered on April 9 in a remote area near the desert town of Lucin, Utah, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Dylan Rounds," the department said. "We understand that the pain of their loss is immeasurable, and we want to express our deepest sympathies to them. It is our hope that they can find peace moving forward."

The discovery comes more than a year after James Brenner—who authorities described as a "squatter" on Rounds' Lucin farm—was formally charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of abuse or desecration of a human body in connection to his disappearance, per police.

According to Rounds' mom Candice Cooley, Brenner revealed the location of the remains as part of a plea deal. "We thank everyone for their support and love," she told EastIdahoNews.com. "We are grateful we now have Dylan's body and can bring him home as we continue our fight for justice."