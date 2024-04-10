Why JoJo Siwa Says She Has Trauma From Her Past Relationship

Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa shared she has trauma and alluded to legal issues regarding her last relationship during an appearance on Call Her Daddy.

JoJo Siwa is getting candid about her romantic history. 

The 20-year-old is currently single and as it turns out, that is in part due to the alleged aftermath of her last relationship.

"My last relationship was very public, by both of our choice," JoJo, who split from TikToker Avery Cyrus in 2022, explained on the April 10 episode of Call Her Daddy. "Our getting together was very public, our official relationship was very public, our breakup was very public. There has been a lot that went down, that if this microphone wasn't on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously, but I had to have my security team handle it and I found out it was her."

She continued, "It built a trauma I didn't even know I have. Until now I'm like, 'Oh that's why you can't talk to a girl, because of that.' It's hard, I'm very focused right now. I'm very into my art, I'm very into my career, so I'm very lucky I have that to preoccupy me. But I love love."

And when host Alex Cooper asked the Dance Moms alum the reason why she couldn't share more information, JoJo said, "It's a whole ass legal thing behind closed doors."

E! News has reached out to Avery for comment but has not yet heard back. 

photos
JoJo Siwa Through the Years

Without going into detail about the alleged incident involving her ex, JoJo did detail the events leading up to it, and her own feelings about  the experience. 

"At first, I had a weird gut instinct and I was like, 'I bet it's—,'" she remembered. "I sent it to my team and he was like, 'We need to have a call, because it is somebody that was very, very close to you that did this.' And I knew. And at first I was like, 'Okay, eh. Whatever.' Then I was like, 'Wait, that's actually not okay.' And then it didn't hit me again until I tried to date again."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

At the time of her break up with Avery in December 2022, three months after the pair began dating, JoJo made a video alluding that she'd been "used for views and clout."

In a statement shared to E! News, Avery refuted that JoJo had been talking about her. "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," she said. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family."

The now 23-year-old added at the time, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."

And Avery isn't the only one of JoJo's exes to respond to the dancer's multiple claims of her exes using her for her fame. In March 2023, Katie Mills—who was romantically linked to JoJo in late 2021—shared a video in response to a TikTok that JoJo posted calling out "love bombing " and "clout chasing."

"You hold a lot of power, you and your platform," Katie said in her video. "How can you tell someone you love them and ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we're clout chasers and love bombers? I don't get it."

She continued, "You sent me and Avery through hell for months and gave us no explanation why. You know we aren't love bombers and or clout chasers."

Katie captioned her response post, "There's been enough damage. Please leave us alone." 

E! News reached out to JoJo's rep for comment at the time and did not hear back. 

Keep reading for more on JoJo's rise to fame, from Dance Moms to now.

Twitter
September 2013: Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition

JoJo Siwa made her reality TV debut at age nine while competing on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
May 2015: Abby Lee Dance Company Opening

JoJo celebrated the launch of Abby Lee Dance Company LA's VIP Grand Opening in May 2015. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
May 2015: Reality TV Awards

Dance Moms star JoJo wore a glam jumpsuit at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in May 2015.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2017: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

JoJo accepted the award for Favorite Viral Music Artist at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in March 2017. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
March 2018: iHeartRadio Music Awards

JoJo wore her shades at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2018. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
July 2018: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports

Batter up! JoJo donned a classic baseball outfit at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports in July 2018. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
August 2018: Teen Choice Awards

JoJo showed off her signature style at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. 

Instagram
March 2019: Keeping Up With Jojo

Kim Kardashian and North West hung out with JoJo in March 2019. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
April 2019: Sweet 16

JoJo's star-studded Sweet Sixteen bash included a special visit from the Kardashian-Jenner family, with North West and Penelope Disick fan-girling over the b-day girl.  

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock
September 2019: Rock On

JoJo belted her heart out on tour in Sept. 2019. 

Instagram
November 2019: Thanksgiving Bliss

JoJo spent her Thanksgiving giving back in 2019. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
February 2020: B-Ball Girl

The Dance Moms alum was all smiles at the Lakers game in Feb. 2020. 

Instagram
March 2020: Party in the U.S.A.

JoJo hung out with icon Miley Cyrus in March 2020. 

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
March 2020: The Masked Singer

Who's under that T-Rex? JoJo showed off her singing chops on The Masked Singer in 2020. 

Twitter
January 2021: Out & Proud

JoJo came out on Instagram in 2020, wearing a shirt reading, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." 

Instagram
June 2021: Pride Month

Jojo and Kylie Prew celebrated Pride Month in June 2021. 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
September 2021: The J Team

JoJo performed onstage during a screening for her Paramount+ original movie The J Team on Sept. 3 in Pasadena, California. 

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
October 2021: Dancing With the Stars

JoJo competed with partner Jenna Johnson on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, making history as the first same-sex pair. 

Instagram / JoJo Siwa
April 2022: Hair Transformation

Bye bye signature ponytail!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

July 2023: First Tattoo

JoJo got inked during an outing with outing with Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. She got the number 1031 tattooed behind her right ear in reference to her 2019-2022 D.R.E.A.M. The Tour concert series.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD

March 2024: New Chapter

The singer teased that her next project might not be suitable for all ages

"The following content is not made for children," she shared in a series of cryptic Instagram posts, "and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

April 2024: Adult Era

JoJo debuted her more mature look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, rocking dark makeup and an edgy costume from her "Karma" music video.

