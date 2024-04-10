Why JoJo Siwa Says She Has Trauma From Her Past Relationship

Watch : JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" After Breakup

JoJo Siwa is getting candid about her romantic history.

The 20-year-old is currently single and as it turns out, that is in part due to the alleged aftermath of her last relationship.

"My last relationship was very public, by both of our choice," JoJo, who split from TikToker Avery Cyrus in 2022, explained on the April 10 episode of Call Her Daddy. "Our getting together was very public, our official relationship was very public, our breakup was very public. There has been a lot that went down, that if this microphone wasn't on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously, but I had to have my security team handle it and I found out it was her."

She continued, "It built a trauma I didn't even know I have. Until now I'm like, 'Oh that's why you can't talk to a girl, because of that.' It's hard, I'm very focused right now. I'm very into my art, I'm very into my career, so I'm very lucky I have that to preoccupy me. But I love love."

And when host Alex Cooper asked the Dance Moms alum the reason why she couldn't share more information, JoJo said, "It's a whole ass legal thing behind closed doors."

E! News has reached out to Avery for comment but has not yet heard back.