Why JoJo Siwa Says She Has Trauma From Her Past Relationship

JoJo Siwa is getting candid about her romantic history.
The 20-year-old is currently single and as it turns out, that is in part due to the alleged aftermath of her last relationship.
"My last relationship was very public, by both of our choice," JoJo, who split from TikToker Avery Cyrus in 2022, explained on the April 10 episode of Call Her Daddy. "Our getting together was very public, our official relationship was very public, our breakup was very public. There has been a lot that went down, that if this microphone wasn't on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously, but I had to have my security team handle it and I found out it was her."
She continued, "It built a trauma I didn't even know I have. Until now I'm like, 'Oh that's why you can't talk to a girl, because of that.' It's hard, I'm very focused right now. I'm very into my art, I'm very into my career, so I'm very lucky I have that to preoccupy me. But I love love."
And when host Alex Cooper asked the Dance Moms alum the reason why she couldn't share more information, JoJo said, "It's a whole ass legal thing behind closed doors."
E! News has reached out to Avery for comment but has not yet heard back.
Without going into detail about the alleged incident involving her ex, JoJo did detail the events leading up to it, and her own feelings about the experience.
"At first, I had a weird gut instinct and I was like, 'I bet it's—,'" she remembered. "I sent it to my team and he was like, 'We need to have a call, because it is somebody that was very, very close to you that did this.' And I knew. And at first I was like, 'Okay, eh. Whatever.' Then I was like, 'Wait, that's actually not okay.' And then it didn't hit me again until I tried to date again."
At the time of her break up with Avery in December 2022, three months after the pair began dating, JoJo made a video alluding that she'd been "used for views and clout."
In a statement shared to E! News, Avery refuted that JoJo had been talking about her. "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," she said. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family."
The now 23-year-old added at the time, "I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."
And Avery isn't the only one of JoJo's exes to respond to the dancer's multiple claims of her exes using her for her fame. In March 2023, Katie Mills—who was romantically linked to JoJo in late 2021—shared a video in response to a TikTok that JoJo posted calling out "love bombing " and "clout chasing."
"You hold a lot of power, you and your platform," Katie said in her video. "How can you tell someone you love them and ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we're clout chasers and love bombers? I don't get it."
She continued, "You sent me and Avery through hell for months and gave us no explanation why. You know we aren't love bombers and or clout chasers."
Katie captioned her response post, "There's been enough damage. Please leave us alone."
E! News reached out to JoJo's rep for comment at the time and did not hear back.
Keep reading for more on JoJo's rise to fame, from Dance Moms to now.