JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance

It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus.

The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."

One fan commented on the video, "Now I just want to know why." Avery responded, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

Avery still dubbed their trip, the "Best trip EVER." JoJo wrote on her Instagram Story that it was the "best trip of my entire life."

In recent days, Avery also appeared to react to the breakup with a few cryptic TikTok videos, including one on Dec. 16 saying she's in her "healing era" and another declaring, "Karma is my boyfriend."

The split comes just two months after JoJo and Avery made their romance official, with the pair marking their one-month anniversary in a surprise picnic on the beach.

"Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way," JoJo captioned a Nov. 3 Instagram video, "happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever:)."