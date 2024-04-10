Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively Confess They Envy Sisters Kate Hudson and Blake Lively for This Reason

Watch : Blake Lively Says She and Ryan Reynolds Follow This Relationship Rule

Sometimes Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively wish they were almost more famous.

The Rules of Engagement alum and Teen Witch star have watched their sisters—Kate Hudson and Blake Lively, respectively—become Hollywood A-listers, which has afforded the actresses roles and opportunities that they themselves haven't had.

"There's always a part of me that's like, ‘F--k, man, why can't I do that?'" Oliver admitted to guest Robyn on the April 7 episode of his Sibling Rivalry podcast. "‘I want to do a role like that. I want to work with people like that. I want to make that kind of money. I don't want to be f--king hustling for everything.'"

The 47-year-old clarified that his jealousy didn't mean he wasn't "happy" for his younger sister, whom he has so much "love" and "gratitude" for.

"But," he added, "I'm not ashamed to admit that I have envy."

In response, Robyn confessed that she "totally" understood his feelings, recalling times where she felt envious of Blake's career milestones and found herself "wishing it were me."