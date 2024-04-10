Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively Confess They Envy Sisters Kate Hudson and Blake Lively for This Reason

Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively admitted to being jealous of their famous sisters Kate Hudson and Blake Lively when it comes to the opportunities their fame has afforded them.

Sometimes Oliver Hudson and Robyn Lively wish they were almost more famous. 

The Rules of Engagement alum and Teen Witch star have watched their sisters—Kate Hudson and Blake Lively, respectively—become Hollywood A-listers, which has afforded the actresses roles and opportunities that they themselves haven't had.

"There's always a part of me that's like, ‘F--k, man, why can't I do that?'" Oliver admitted to guest Robyn on the April 7 episode of his Sibling Rivalry podcast. "‘I want to do a role like that. I want to work with people like that. I want to make that kind of money. I don't want to be f--king hustling for everything.'" 

The 47-year-old clarified that his jealousy didn't mean he wasn't "happy" for his younger sister, whom he has so much "love" and "gratitude" for.

"But," he added, "I'm not ashamed to admit that I have envy."

In response, Robyn confessed that she "totally" understood his feelings, recalling times where she felt envious of Blake's career milestones and found herself "wishing it were me."

"In a healthy way, I do think, 'Oh, I would die to work with so-and-so,'" she admitted. "That I do, because I've been in this industry for so long."

Noting that no one in the Lively family expected Blake to achieve her level of celebrity because "she was so shy," Robyn explained that she's still "so proud" of her sister's achievements, stating, "Everything she's gotten and she has, she's earned."

But Blake's fame has created a level of public interest that not only impacts her and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but also their four kids: James, 9, Ines, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child whose birth they revealed in February 2023.  

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage /Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"My sister's life is a lot," explained Robyn, who shares kids Baylen Johnson, 21, and Kate Johnson, 19, with husband Bart Johnson. "It's a lot of work to maintain that. It really is."

And ultimately, for her, the cons may outweigh the pros.

"It's a totally different world," Robyn continued. "I don't know if I could handle that, I really don't."  

