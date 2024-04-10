See Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's Dark Transformations in Joker: Folie à Deux First Trailer

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix used to think life was a tragedy, but now they realize it's a comedy.
The duo fully embraced their clownish delights in the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to the 2019 film Joker. In the new trailer, released at CinemaCon April 9, Joaquin reprises his role as the title character (real name Arthur Fleck), while Gaga takes on the iconic role of Harley Quinn, who in the DC comics serves as the Joker's lover and partner in crime, despite it being a toxic relationship for both of them.
Zazie Beetz is also reprising her role from the first film, costarring alongside newcomers Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Steve Coogan in undisclosed roles.
The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux—which loosely translates from French as "madness together"—features Joaquin and Gaga locking eyes for the first time at Gotham's Arkham Asylum, where Arthur found himself at the end of the 2019 film.
"I haven't done anything with my life like you have," Harley tells Arthur, while the song "What the World Needs Now Is Love" plays to set the mood of their love story. Scenes then flash of the couple dancing under the moonlight and performing for crowds with "Joker & Harley" flashing on a theater stage behind them.
Their relationship seems to mark a big change for the Joker: Arthur explains that's he's truly "not alone anymore," yelling, "That's what we should be talking about."
The clip closes with Joaquin's Joker looking at Gaga's Harley from behind plexiglass, as she dramatically tells him, "I wanna see the real you."
Joker, directed by Todd Philips, was not only a box office hit, making $1 billion worldwide, but also a critical hit, earning 11 Oscar nominations and winning Best Actor for Joaquin and Best Achievement in Music for composter Hildur Guðnadóttir.
Fans will have to wait until the sequel's Oct. 4 release to see just what Gaga's Harley has in store for her Puddin', the Joker.
