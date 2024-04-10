See Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's Dark Transformations in Joker: Folie à Deux First Trailer

Watch : 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Trailer: See Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga!

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix used to think life was a tragedy, but now they realize it's a comedy.

The duo fully embraced their clownish delights in the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to the 2019 film Joker. In the new trailer, released at CinemaCon April 9, Joaquin reprises his role as the title character (real name Arthur Fleck), while Gaga takes on the iconic role of Harley Quinn, who in the DC comics serves as the Joker's lover and partner in crime, despite it being a toxic relationship for both of them.

Zazie Beetz is also reprising her role from the first film, costarring alongside newcomers Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Steve Coogan in undisclosed roles.

The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux—which loosely translates from French as "madness together"—features Joaquin and Gaga locking eyes for the first time at Gotham's Arkham Asylum, where Arthur found himself at the end of the 2019 film.