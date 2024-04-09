Volunteer as Tribute to See Buff Lenny Kravitz Working Out in Leather Pants

Watch : Zoë Kravitz Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz During His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

You won't be able to get Lenny Kravitz off your mind.

Leave it to the "American Woman" singer to ditch regular athleisure in favor of a gym outfit that only Lenny Kravitz could pull off: leather pants, a mesh shirt and sunglasses. The 59-year-old revealed his unexpected workout style in a video of him lifting weights while showing off his muscular arms.

"Thank God for today!" he captioned the April 9 clip. "Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"

Fans were understandably obsessed with Lenny's gym attire, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Working out in sunglasses, a mesh top, and leather pants. One of the last true rockstars." Another praised his look, saying, "Only Lenny can work out in leather pants and make it look good."

And of course, some fans realized they could never live up to Lenny's routine. One quipped on Instagram, "Reasons why I haven't started working out: 1. I don't own any leather pants. Yea that's it."