Volunteer as Tribute to See Buff Lenny Kravitz Working Out in Leather Pants

You won't be able to get Lenny Kravitz off your mind.
Leave it to the "American Woman" singer to ditch regular athleisure in favor of a gym outfit that only Lenny Kravitz could pull off: leather pants, a mesh shirt and sunglasses. The 59-year-old revealed his unexpected workout style in a video of him lifting weights while showing off his muscular arms.
"Thank God for today!" he captioned the April 9 clip. "Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"
Fans were understandably obsessed with Lenny's gym attire, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Working out in sunglasses, a mesh top, and leather pants. One of the last true rockstars." Another praised his look, saying, "Only Lenny can work out in leather pants and make it look good."
And of course, some fans realized they could never live up to Lenny's routine. One quipped on Instagram, "Reasons why I haven't started working out: 1. I don't own any leather pants. Yea that's it."
In fact, Lenny is so well know for the look, even his daughter Zoë Kravitz has joked that his longest relationship has been with a mesh shirt.
"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt," the Big Little Lies actress teased at her father's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in March. "At this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one—and it works."
For his part, Lenny has always taken his workouts seriously—with or without a mesh shirt and leather pants.
"My best shape is not behind me," he told Men's Health in 2020. "It's in front of me right now. We keep moving that bar as we get older."
So, what's his secret to staying fit? The Hunger Games alum tends to focus on a targeted routine with cardio in the morning and evening, as well as lifting weights throughout the day, a regimen he said has helped him maintain his trim figure and provide him enough energy to play three-hour concerts well into his 50s.
