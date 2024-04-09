Volunteer as Tribute to See Buff Lenny Kravitz Working Out in Leather Pants

Lenny Kravitz gave fans an eyeful as he worked out in a mesh shirt and leather pants, writing on social media, "There are no shortcuts so seize your day."

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 09, 2024 10:56 PMTags
Fashion 2024Lenny KravitzWorkoutsCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Zoë Kravitz Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz During His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

You won't be able to get Lenny Kravitz off your mind.

Leave it to the "American Woman" singer to ditch regular athleisure in favor of a gym outfit that only Lenny Kravitz could pull off: leather pants, a mesh shirt and sunglasses. The 59-year-old revealed his unexpected workout style in a video of him lifting weights while showing off his muscular arms.

"Thank God for today!" he captioned the April 9 clip. "Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"

Fans were understandably obsessed with Lenny's gym attire, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Working out in sunglasses, a mesh top, and leather pants. One of the last true rockstars." Another praised his look, saying, "Only Lenny can work out in leather pants and make it look good."

And of course, some fans realized they could never live up to Lenny's routine. One quipped on Instagram, "Reasons why I haven't started working out: 1. I don't own any leather pants. Yea that's it."

photos
Channing Tatum Supports Fiancée Zoë Kravitz and Her Dad Lenny Kravitz at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

In fact, Lenny is so well know for the look, even his daughter Zoë Kravitz has joked that his longest relationship has been with a mesh shirt.

Instagram/Lenny Kravitz

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

2

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Breaks Musical Record Held by Sister Blue Ivy

3

Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée KT Smith Speaks Out Amid His Arrest

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt," the Big Little Lies actress teased at her father's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in March. "At this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one—and it works."

For his part, Lenny has always taken his workouts seriously—with or without a mesh shirt and leather pants.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

"My best shape is not behind me," he told Men's Health in 2020. "It's in front of me right now. We keep moving that bar as we get older."

So, what's his secret to staying fit? The Hunger Games alum tends to focus on a targeted routine with cardio in the morning and evening, as well as lifting weights throughout the day, a regimen he said has helped him maintain his trim figure and provide him enough energy to play three-hour concerts well into his 50s.

For more of Lenny throughout the years, keep reading.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
1989
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
1999
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2001
KMazur/WireImage
2001
SGranitz/WireImage
2002
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
2004
Carlos Alvarez /Getty Images
2004
Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
2005
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
2010
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2011
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Pepsi
2012
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
2013
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
2014
Mindy Small/FilmMagic
2014
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
2016
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
2017
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
2018
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2018
Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
2018
Bryan Bedder/WireImage
2019
Rich Fury/Getty Images
2019
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2022
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
2022
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
2023
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
2023
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

2

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Breaks Musical Record Held by Sister Blue Ivy

3

Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée KT Smith Speaks Out Amid His Arrest

4
Exclusive

Reba McEntire Gives Rare Look at "Inseparable" Romance With Rex Linn

5

Pregnant Lala Kent Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2