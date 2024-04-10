This Is Not a Drill! Save Hundreds on Designer Bags From Michael Kors, Where You Can Score up to 87% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In the words of Carrie Bradshaw, "I like my money right where I can see it...hanging in my closet." And to that we say, we feel you, Carrie. Unlike Miss Bradshaw, though, you don't have to spend all of your rent money on designer items. On the contrary, you can actually save a ton of money on luxury goodies, you just have to know where to look. And lucky for you, we know where to look. The answer is Michael Kors. That's right, the beloved brand secretly has tons of their most stylish, best-selling bags on sale and we're here to spread the good news. Right now, for example, you can get up to 87% off Michael Kors handbags. In other words, you'll be able to save hundreds.
Take this $498 tote, which is now on sale for just $99 or this $628 quilted purse, which you can score for $149. How's that for guilt-free shopping? If only Carrie knew about Michael Kors' insane sale section, where she could have snagged a the brand's designer handbags for up to 87% off. You don't have to miss out like Carrie. Instead, keep reading to shop deals on Michael Kors handbags, where you can save up to $480 on their most stylish designer purses.
Pratt Large Tote Bag
Whether you take this roomy tote to work or on your next flight, you'll have plenty of room for all of your essentials and then some. Large enough to fit a laptop, this structured tote comes in five colors.
Trisha Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
You'll love carrying this leather crossbody bag around on the daily, since it has a slim design and allows you to go handsfree. With multiple pockets to keep you organized, this crossbody comes in three colors.
Astor Large Studded Leather Shoulder Bag
The indie sleaze resurgence is among us, and this leather shoulder bag definitely fits the trend. It has a boho-esque silhouette with metal stud accents that add a bit of edge. Choose from two bold hues.
Whitney Medium Quilted Shoulder Bag
The quilted design on this bag will always be in style (thank you, Chanel). Boasting an envelope-shaped silhouette, this purse has a long chain link strap that allows you to wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag.
Cora Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
With its chunky, chain link strap, this crescent-shaped shoulder bag will become your new go-to purse for nights out. It comes with a matching leather crossbody strap, too. Choose from four colors.
Jet Set Travel Small Messenger Bag
This cute and practical crossbody is the perfect bag to take with you on vacation or while running errands. It has a wide, adjustable strap and comes in three colors.
Sheila Medium Backpack
In need of a chic backpack? Look no further than this leather one, which is just the right size to carry all of your essentials for the day. Choose from five colors.
Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
When it comes to versatility, this leather bag takes the cake. It has a compact design and timeless silhouette that can be worn day or night, since it has a stylish chain shoulder strap as well as a matching leather crossbody strap, too.
Need some shoes to with that new purse? Check out these comfortable heels you'll be able to wear all day (or night).