Step Back in Time to See The Most Dangerous Looks From the 2004 Met Gala

The Met Gala looked very different 20 years ago. Check out what stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Eva Mendes, Hilary Swank and more wore for "Dangerous Liaisons."

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 05, 2024 12:00 AMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetAwards 2024GalleriesMet GalaCelebrities
Watch: Met Gala 2024: Zendaya Reveals Why She’s Returning After Skipping the Last 5 Years! (Exclusive)

These throwback Met Gala looks are dangerously good. 

With the 2024 iteration of the fashionable event just around the corner, it's time to take a trip down memory lane to a time when the Met Gala looked very different. If you rewind the clock 20 years, you'll find yourself in an era when the Met Gala looks were not the must-see attraction of the evening. 

Instead, for the 2004 "Dangerous Liaisons" exhibit—which focused on "dress and its aesthetic interplay with art, furniture, and the broader decorative arts" from 1750 to 1789—attendees seemed to arrive in, for the most part, just the normal red carpet looks. 

And while stars like Scarlett JohanssonSerena WilliamsNatalie Portman and Hilary Swank were dressed to the nines, their looks were far more understated for today's Met Gala standards. 

There were a few, however, who leaned further into the costume side of the Costume Institute's benefit, including Charlize Theron and Eva Mendes. For her part, Charlize donned an extravagantly eccentric black look, while Eva finished off her look with a dramatic fur stole. 

photos
Celebs Who've Never Been to the Met Gala

This year, the stars are sure to turn up and turn out for the "Garden of Time" dress code as part of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Angela Weiss via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Madeleine McCann’s Parents in Disbelief 17 Years After Disappearance

2

Who Whoopi Goldberg Wants to Inherit Her $60 Million Fortune

3

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 17, Debuts New Look

As curator Andrew Bolton put it to Vogue, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion."

And with event co-hosts Bad BunnyZendayaChris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez—the May 6 red carpet is sure to be a can't-miss event. 

But until then, keep reading to reawaken the best looks from the 2004 Met Gala. 

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Rich Lee - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Rich Lee - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Sheryl Crow

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Hilary Swank

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Jennifer Esposito

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Claire Danes

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Kristin Davis

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Eva Mendes

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger

Don't miss E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday, May 6, starting at 6 p.m. for every must-see moment from fashion's biggest night. And tune in to E! News Tuesday, May 7, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of every jaw-dropping look and all the behind-the-scenes moments.

Trending Stories

1

Madeleine McCann’s Parents in Disbelief 17 Years After Disappearance

2

Who Whoopi Goldberg Wants to Inherit Her $60 Million Fortune

3

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 17, Debuts New Look

4

Former Lakers Player Darius Morris Dead at 33

5

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Slams Body Shaming Comments