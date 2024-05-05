Step Back in Time to See The Most Dangerous Looks From the 2004 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2024: Zendaya Reveals Why She’s Returning After Skipping the Last 5 Years! (Exclusive)

These throwback Met Gala looks are dangerously good.

With the 2024 iteration of the fashionable event just around the corner, it's time to take a trip down memory lane to a time when the Met Gala looked very different. If you rewind the clock 20 years, you'll find yourself in an era when the Met Gala looks were not the must-see attraction of the evening.

Instead, for the 2004 "Dangerous Liaisons" exhibit—which focused on "dress and its aesthetic interplay with art, furniture, and the broader decorative arts" from 1750 to 1789—attendees seemed to arrive in, for the most part, just the normal red carpet looks.

And while stars like Scarlett Johansson, Serena Williams, Natalie Portman and Hilary Swank were dressed to the nines, their looks were far more understated for today's Met Gala standards.

There were a few, however, who leaned further into the costume side of the Costume Institute's benefit, including Charlize Theron and Eva Mendes. For her part, Charlize donned an extravagantly eccentric black look, while Eva finished off her look with a dramatic fur stole.