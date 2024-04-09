The best air purifiers for spring and summer allergies

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Allergies are the worst! If you're an allergy sufferer, you're no stranger to airborne allergens causing you all kinds of trouble, including itchy, watery eyes, a stuffy nose, and all that annoying coughing and sneezing that makes people worry that you're actually just sick.

If you're not successfully tackling your hay fever or pollen allergy with over-the-counter allergy medicine, there's another way to help alleviate allergy symptoms and even improve indoor air quality at home (or even at work): the air purifier.

An air purifier is a must-have for any allergy sufferer. It's designed to clean air and help trap airborne particles that can contribute to your worsening seasonal allergies and common asthma symptoms, and improve the overall air quality in your space. Our indoor air purifier options can operate at a low noise level, so they won't disturb important meetings or phone calls if you work from home.

Experts say the best air purifier is one that uses a true HEPA filter.

This type of filter is designed to filter out allergy-inducing pet dander, dust particles, dust mites, and other common allergens that contribute to spring allergies.

Our home shopping experts have rounded up the best air purifiers for your bedroom, living room, office, and beyond. These portable air purifier options suit a wide range of budgets.

We've even found an air purifier for your car for just $12!

Get rid of the airborne particles that transport allergens into your home during allergy season, and beyond.

Shop traditional air purification options, plus a purifier with essential oil diffusion abilities, and a smart air purifier with a HEPA filter that can automatically adjust to its environment and create the best clean air for your home.