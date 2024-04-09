Carson Daly and Wife Siri Pinter Share Why They Practice “Sleep Divorce”

The surprising key to Carson Daly's 8-year marriage to Siri Pinter? Warm hearts and, often, empty beds.
In fact, as the Today host revealed, the couple credits their success to an empty bed a few times a week.
"The object is to stay together," Carson told People in an interview published April 9. "That's what we'd like to do. And so reverse engineering that, it's like—by any means necessary, for the two of us, [we want to] still be in a relationship when we're dying."
The 50-year-old emphasized that they both secretly love what he calls "sleep divorce."
"It's been good for us," he explained. "We don't do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week—especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night—I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show."
Carson and Siri, who began dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2015, revealed this set-up actually started in 2019.
"I got sleep-divorced in September," the former TRL host announced on the Today Show at the time. "We cited irreconcilable sleeping. I have sleep apnea, my wife's pregnant, and during a home renovation, we downgraded to a queen-size bed. We just felt like we're better off sleeping in different beds."
And Carson—who shares kids Jackson, 14, Etta, 11, London, 9, and Goldie, 4, with Siri—even shared that sleeping separating a few days a week reenergized their marriage.
"Sleep is important, that's an important part of this," The Voice host said. "You're going to be a better person if you are rested, which can help your relationship."
While their arrangement might raise eyebrows for some, Carson added, "It's the best thing that ever happened to us. We both, admittedly, slept better apart."
