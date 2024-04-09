Carson Daly and Wife Siri Pinter Share Why They Practice “Sleep Divorce”

Watch : Cameron Diaz Says Couples Should Have SEPARATE Bedrooms

The surprising key to Carson Daly's 8-year marriage to Siri Pinter? Warm hearts and, often, empty beds.

In fact, as the Today host revealed, the couple credits their success to an empty bed a few times a week.

"The object is to stay together," Carson told People in an interview published April 9. "That's what we'd like to do. And so reverse engineering that, it's like—by any means necessary, for the two of us, [we want to] still be in a relationship when we're dying."

The 50-year-old emphasized that they both secretly love what he calls "sleep divorce."

"It's been good for us," he explained. "We don't do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week—especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night—I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show."