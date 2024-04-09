The Beauty Tools You’ve Always Wanted Are Finally on Sale at Sephora: Dyson, T3, BondiBoost & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking to upgrade your beauty routine without breaking the bank? The Sephora Spring Savings Event is now open to all Beauty Insider members. This means you can get incredible deals on a wide range of beauty tools, gadgets, and devices that are rarely discounted anywhere. From hair styling essentials to skincare must-haves, you'll find everything you need to achieve your beauty goals and more.
Treat yourself to the TikTok-famous Dyson hair dryer for salon-worthy locks or indulge in a spa-like experience with the Higher Dose Infrared Blanket. With amazing deals from Sephora's top brands like Foreo, T3, Dr. Dennis Gross, and Dyson, it's the perfect time to invest in those beauty tools you've been eyeing.
TL;DR:
- Rouge Shoppers will save 20% with the code YAYSAVE at checkout.
- VIB Shoppers will save 15% with the code YAYSAVE at checkout.
- Insiders Shoppers will save 10% with the code YAYSAVE at checkout.
Saie The Base Foundation Brush
This super-soft brush is my go-to for applying foundation because it makes the process lightning fast. Honestly, it's so good that I bought a second one just to avoid cleaning it so often. Plus, snagging it at a discounted price? Count me in!
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Professional 12 Jumbo Roller Set
Get the voluminous hair you see trending all over TikTok effortlessly with some jumbo rollers. These are so easy to use that you can set them and forget them while you tackle your morning routine. Simply let them work their magic while you enjoy breakfast or apply your makeup, making your getting-ready routine a breeze. With this set, managing your time while achieving salon-worthy hair has never been simpler.
BondiBoost Blowout Brush Pro 3-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush
This is a great tool to create long-lasting styles and it doesn't have the same damaging effects as other heat tools. Plus, it helps reduce frizz.
Canopy Portable Humidifier for Skin Hydration
Here's your ultimate skincare companion and mood enhancer. This versatile device humidifies the air, keeping your skin hydrated and glowing and it doubles as a diffuser for your favorite scents. Its portable design makes it perfect for travel, your desk, or even your car, ensuring you can enjoy its benefits anywhere, anytime.
PMD Personal Microderm
Transform your skincare routine with an at-home microdermabrasion treatment. With its user-friendly design, achieving smoother, softer, and more radiant skin has never been easier. Address fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and dullness with consistent use.
T3 SinglePass StyleMax Flat Iron
I've been devoted to this T3 flat iron since 2015, and I've never looked back. With its unparalleled performance, it's hands down the best flat iron I've ever owned. I'm so enamored with it that I even have three backups, just in case! Trust me, I couldn't recommend this product more. I'm downright obsessed with it.
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
This innovative device delivers professional-quality results in the palm of your hand, effortlessly targeting and minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Compact and easy to use, it's perfect for on-the-go touch-ups and achieving a radiant complexion anytime, anywhere.
Foreo Luna Mini 3
Discover the ultimate cleansing experience with this next-level device. Its extra soft silicone bristles effortlessly remove dirt, oil, and sweat for a gentle yet effective deep cleanse. Perfect for everyday use, this compact device is also a gym bag essential, ensuring you maintain a fresh complexion on the go. Once you start using it, you'll never want to be without its invigorating cleanse.
T3 Afar- Lightweight Travel Size Hair Dryer
This incredibly lightweight and compact hair dryer is perfect for travel, but don't let its size fool you. This dryer packs a powerful punch while remaining gentle on your hair. Experience quick and efficient drying with shiny, frizz-free results every time you use it.
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross The Blow Dryer With Four Attachments
You finally found it: the ultimate hair dryer for curly hair. Designed with four specialized attachments, it's perfect for shaping, stretching, smoothing, and defining curls to help you make the most out of your natural texture. Whether your hair is curly, wavy, or straight, this dryer delivers fast and efficient results without compromising on quality.
DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal
Experience the ultimate exfoliation and peach fuzz removal with the Dermaflash 2.0 Facial Exfoliation and Peach Fuzz Removal gadget. Its precise and gentle dermaplaning action leaves your skin smoother and more radiant instantly.
Shark Beauty FlexStyle Malibu Pink Pro Curls Limited Edition Multi-Styler
This innovative tool features multiple interchangeable barrels, allowing you to effortlessly create a variety of curls, waves, and styles to suit any occasion. Its advanced heat technology ensures quick and even heat distribution, while the ergonomic design provides maximum comfort and control during styling.
T3 Switch Kit Classic Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron with 3 Barrels
Whether you're craving beachy waves, tight curls, or voluminous curls, this kit has the perfect barrel for every look. This set has three interchangeable barrels, allowing you to create a multitude of hairstyles with ease. Its advanced heat technology ensures even heat distribution, minimizing heat damage and maximizing shine for salon-level results.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
This is the ultimate haircare essential that protects your hair from extreme heat damage while delivering fast and flawless results. Engineered with advanced heat technology, this powerful yet gentle device increases smoothness, enhances shine, and reduces frizz and flyaways for a salon-quality finish every time. With its range of attachments designed to accommodate various hair types and textures, the Supersonic Hair Dryer offers versatility like no other.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
It took me a good two years to finally take the plunge and invest in this because of the cost. After using it consistently for a year and a half, it's been a game-changer for my skin. Seriously, my complexion is clearer, more radiant, and way less congested, a total glow up! And get this, I only need to use it for three minutes a day, and it's super comfy to wear. Trust me, this device has made such a major difference, and I'm totally obsessed.
NuFACE Trinity+ & Effective Lip and Eye Attachment
We all want rejuvenated and lifted skin, right? This microcurrent device allows you to effortlessly tone and target your face, unveiling a more youthful complexion. Trust me, it's super easy to use, and once you start witnessing the results, you'll be hooked. It's like a mini facelift in the comfort of your own home!
Dyson Airstrait Straightener
Say goodbye to the hassle of multiple styling tools and a million attachments. This device dries your hair and straightens it simultaneously, allowing you to achieve a polished look from wet to dry in one seamless process. And the best part? No heat damage!
Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler
You've probably seen the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler all over social media for years. It's the hair tool everyone's been raving about! Sure, it's on the pricey side, but it's rarely on sale. Trust me, this baby is worth every penny. With its versatile attachments and fast styling capabilities, you'll be slaying different looks in no time. Plus, no heat damage? It's a win-win.
HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket for Full-Body Detox
Elevate your wellness routine with the HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket for a full-body detox experience. It harnesses the power of infrared heat to promote relaxation, detoxification, and overall well-being, per the brand. With its easy-to-use design, you can enjoy the benefits of sauna therapy anytime, anywhere it's convenient for you.
What are the Sephora deals right now?
The Sephora Savings Event takes place from April 5-April 15, 2024. The Rouge shoppers will get 20% off their purchase during the whole duration of the sale. The VIB shoppers get 15% off starting on April 9. The Beauty Insiders can get 10% off starting on April 9. Everyone can save 30% on products from the Sephora Collection from April 5- April 15. Just make sure you use the promo code YAYSAVE at checkout.
What is Sephora's returns policy?
If you are not satisfied with your Sephora purchase or a gift you've received, Sephora welcomes returns on new or gently used products for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Returns on items purchased 31-60 days before, you can receive a credit at Sephora.
Are there any Sephora promo codes?
Use the promo code YAYSAVE at check out to get discounts during the Sephora Savings Event, which takes place from April 5-April 15, 2024. Rouge shoppers will get 20% off their purchase during the whole duration of the sale. The VIB shoppers get 15% off starting on April 9. The Beauty Insiders can get 10% off starting on April 9. Everyone can save 30% on products from the Sephora Collection from April 5- April 15.
How much is Sephora shipping?
Sephora has FREE standard 1-3 day shipping on all US orders for Beauty Insider members, no minimum purchase required. Guests get FREE standard 1-3 day shipping with a $50 minimum purchase.
Does it cost money to be a Sephora Beauty Insider?
It doesn't cost any money to become a Sephora Beauty Insider. All you need to do is sign up to start earning rewards points. Plus, you get free shipping on every order.
What are the Sephora Beauty Insider benefits?
All Sephora Beauty Insiders earn 1 point per $1 spent. Points can be redeemed for Beauty Insider Cash and deluxe samples. You also get free shipping, birthday gifts, and access to point multiplier events among other benefits.
