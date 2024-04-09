The 2024 ACM Awards Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards will air on May 16 on Amazon’s Prime Video. See all the nominees from Luke Combs to Lainey Wilson.

By Olivia Evans Apr 09, 2024 4:48 PMTags
Awards 2024CelebritiesACM Awards
Watch: 2022 ACM Awards Must-See Arrivals: Dolly Parton, Lady A & More!

Your boots better not stop working now. 

Ahead of the 2024 ACM Awards ceremony, airing on Amazon's Prime Video on Thursday, May 16, the Academy of Country Music Awards just released the list of this year's nominees for the 2024 ceremony. 

Known as "Country Music's Party of the Year," this year's hosts have not yet been revealed. However, the leading nominees include Luke Combs, who fronts the pack with eight nods in categories from Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year for "Fast Car," as well as Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six, and Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson with five.

And while Kacey Musgraves' new Deeper Well album—as well as Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter—was not released in time to be eligible for this year's ACM show, the "Cardinal" singer did nab two nominations for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year. 

photos
ACM Honors 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll, who is up for four nominations, also achieved a rare honor for the ceremony's history. In his first year being nominated, the "Wild Ones" singer is up for Entertainer of the Year—which is the first time a new artist has received this honor since Billy Ray Cyrus gained fame for "Achy Breaky Heart" in 1993 (Garth Brooks ended up winning the award). 

Another first for the upcoming award show? After releasing "Fast Car" over 36 years ago, Tracy Chapman received her first ACM nomination in the writing category, as Luke's 2023 cover of the song, which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, repopularized the hit. 

Don't forget to mark your calendars for the show May 16 at 8 p.m. ET, which will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Keep reading to see all of this year's nominees. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

2
Exclusive

Reba McEntire Gives Rare Look at "Inseparable" Romance With Rex Linn

3

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Breaks Musical Record Held by Sister Blue Ivy

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year 

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year 

Brooks & Dunn 

Brothers Osborne 

Dan + Shay 

Maddie & Tae 

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year 

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A 

Little Big Town 

Old Dominion 

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year 

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan 

Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year 

ERNEST 

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott 

Conner Smith

Nate Smith 

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Album of the Year 

Gettin' Old - Luke Combs

Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs

Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

Leather - Cody Johnson

Producers: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) - Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

Single of the Year 

"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum

Producer: Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

"Need A Favor" - Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Song of the Year 

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

Songwriters: Tracy Chapman

Publishers: Purple Rabbit

"Heart Like A Truck" - Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson

Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.

"The Painter" - Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney

Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins

Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing

Music Event of the Year

"Can't Break Up Now" - Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville

"Different ‘Round Here" - Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: BMLG Records

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Producer: Zach Bryan

Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc

"Man Made A Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records

"Save Me" - Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

Visual Media of the Year 

"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum

Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

"Human" - Cody Johnson

Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House

Director: Bryan Schlam

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

Producer: Jamie Stratakis

Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney

Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn

Director: Jason Lester

Songwriter of the Year 

Jessie Jo Dillon 

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year 

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

2
Exclusive

Reba McEntire Gives Rare Look at "Inseparable" Romance With Rex Linn

3

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Breaks Musical Record Held by Sister Blue Ivy

4

JoJo Siwa Reveals She Spent $50,000 on This Cosmetic Procedure

5

Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Shows Uncanny Resemblance to Chris Martin