The 2024 ACM Awards Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

Your boots better not stop working now.

Ahead of the 2024 ACM Awards ceremony, airing on Amazon's Prime Video on Thursday, May 16, the Academy of Country Music Awards just released the list of this year's nominees for the 2024 ceremony.

Known as "Country Music's Party of the Year," this year's hosts have not yet been revealed. However, the leading nominees include Luke Combs, who fronts the pack with eight nods in categories from Entertainer of the Year and Single of the Year for "Fast Car," as well as Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six, and Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson with five.

And while Kacey Musgraves' new Deeper Well album—as well as Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter—was not released in time to be eligible for this year's ACM show, the "Cardinal" singer did nab two nominations for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year.