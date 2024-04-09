Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi, 6, Breaks Musical Record Held by Sister Blue Ivy

Beyoncé’s youngest daughter Rumi, 6, broke a record held by her older sister, Blue Ivy, 12, for her feature on Cowboy Carter’s “Protector.”

Beyoncé's girls are running the world. 

Jay-Z and the "Texas Hold ‘Em" singer's younger daughter, Rumi, just snatched a new record—right from her older sister Blue Ivy

As Rumi—twin to brother Sir—was featured on the "Protector" track of Cowboy Carter, she became the youngest woman to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in history at just 6 years old. 

Track four on Beyoncé's new country album, which currently sits at number 42 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, features Rumi asking her mother, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" and surpasses the feature Blue, 12, had on Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" in 2019, which peaked at number 76. Blue sang on the Lion King movie track at just 7 years old. 

And while Rumi may have surpassed her older sister in being the youngest woman to ever chart on the Billboard Hot list, Blue still holds a record for being the youngest overall person to claim a spot on any Billboard chart

photos
Blue Ivy Carter's Iconic Moments

Blue was credited under the moniker "B.I.C." on Jay-Z's "Glory" in 2012, which features her coos just after she was born. The song did not hit Billboard's hot list, but it did chart on Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B charts. 

Blue doesn't have a feature on her mom's latest album, but she is certainly still following in her footsteps. In fact, the tween often appeared on stage alongside her mom during the Renaissance tour as a backup dancer during "My Power." 

"I feel like now my mindset has changed," Blue said in the Renaissance concert film of continuing to join her mother on stage, despite criticism of her early performances. "I actually have to wake up in the morning and go to rehearsals, and I actually have to work hard."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were initially hesitant to allow Blue to join her mother's show, but her performances eventually made them very proud. 

"Blue is fearless," Beyoncé said of her daughter in the film. "What I love the most is she becomes fearless, and I can see the growth and the confidence and her trusting herself more and more."

And while Blue continues to build a name for herself in the industry, it's exciting for fans to get a bold introduction to Rumi's own power on the record-breaking track. 

Read on for more of Rumi and Sir's best moments.

beyonce.com

A sweet feature

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer featured daughter Rumi Carter on her new country album Cowboy Carter

"Protector," the fourth song on the project, begins with Rumi asking, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" The clip leads into an acoustic ballad reflecting on her deep love for her children

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Gilded in Gold

While pregnant with her twins, the award-winning singer gave an incredible performance at the 2017 Grammys. It's safe to say Rumi and Sir Carter had the best seats in the house!

Instagram
One-Month Milestone

A month after welcoming her twins, the proud mom took to Instagram to gush over the babies. She wrote, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today."

Beyonce.com
Cuddles

In July 2022, Beyoncé thanked her kids ahead of her Renaissance album release.

"I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration," she wrote on her website alongside this photo. "And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

Instagram
The Proud Family

The group posed together as The Proud Family for Halloween 2023.

Beyonce.com
All Smiles

The Houston native flashes a huge smile as she carries her babies.

Instagram
Renaissance Tour

Rumi joined Bey and Madonna for a backstage tour photo in July 2023 alongside Madonna's daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere.

beyonce.com
Splashing Around

The twins adorably take a dip in the ocean in matching outfits.

Beyonce.com
Daddy's Girl

The father-daughter duo looks at the amazing views as they enjoy a boat ride together.

Instagram
New Year, New Footage

The "Spirit" singer kicked off 2021 with a sweet video that captured heartwarming moments with her family. "Cheers to a New Year Beyhive," she captioned her Instagram. "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity."

Birthday Beauty

To celebrate her 38th birthday, the award-winning singer shared behind-the-scenes pics of how she rang in her special day. In one photo, her kids help her blow out her candles.

Disney+
Sweet Shout-Out

The "Black Parade" singer honors her son during the Black Is King visual album, writing, "And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon. Bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."

 

 

Disney+
Black Is King Cameo

A family affair! Beyoncé strikes a pose with her daughters, as well as her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, during the "Brown Skin Girl" music video in Black Is King.

 

 

Disney+
Mini-Me

A moment that's too cute for words!

Instagram
Life's a Beach!

In March 2021, The Lion King actress shared rare photos of her little ones enjoying a beach day in Malibu, Calif.

