Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Shows Off Uncanny Resemblance to Chris Martin in New 18th Birthday Photo

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Her Teenagers Apple and Moses

A teenage Chris Martin probably looks something just like this.

That's what fans are saying after the Coldplay frontman's ex Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of their son Moses on April 8 in honor of his 18th birthday. In the picture, the teenager—clad in a navy shirt—looked like a spitting image of his dad as he gazed into the camera lens with his bright blue eyes.

"I am so proud of who you are," Gwyneth captioned the snapshot on Instagram. "I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor."

And it seems Moses is taking after his father in more ways than one. As the Oscar winner noted, their son has also become "an expert in synths from the 80's and the French new wave."

"I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are," she continued. "There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours. I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood."