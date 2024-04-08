Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Shows Off Uncanny Resemblance to Chris Martin in New 18th Birthday Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's son Moses is all grown up—and looking very much like his Coldplay singer dad—in a new photo celebrating his 18th birthday.

A teenage Chris Martin probably looks something just like this.

That's what fans are saying after the Coldplay frontman's ex Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of their son Moses on April 8 in honor of his 18th birthday. In the picture, the teenager—clad in a navy shirt—looked like a spitting image of his dad as he gazed into the camera lens with his bright blue eyes.

"I am so proud of who you are," Gwyneth captioned the snapshot on Instagram. "I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor."

And it seems Moses is taking after his father in more ways than one. As the Oscar winner noted, their son has also become "an expert in synths from the 80's and the French new wave."

"I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are," she continued. "There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours. I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood."

The Goop founder added, "I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me."

 

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

In addition to Moses, Gwyneth and Chris—who were married for a decade before famously deciding to "consciously uncouple" in 2014—share 19-year-old daughter Apple

While their son has inherited Chris' love of music, Apple didn't fall far from Gwyneth's tree as a beauty guru. In fact, the Iron Man actress often learns about the next makeup trends from her daughter.

 

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

"It's been interesting raising a girl," Gwyneth told E! News last year. "She's the first fully digital generation, so growing up with all the social media and all these platforms, my focus has been to connect her with her self-worth, and I think it's hard with all the images you get reflected back about what we are supposed to be."

She added, "We will see how that plays out, but she has a pretty good head on her shoulders."

