Lauren Graham Clarifies Past Relationship Status With Matthew Perry

Watch : Lauren Graham Reveals the Last Gift She Received From Matthew Perry

These two were friends until the end.

Five months after Matthew Perry's death, his pal Lauren Graham reflected on her history with the actor, clarifying exactly what they once meant to each other.

"While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an almost in my life," she said during a April 5 Q&A session in Los Angeles for her Have I Told You This Already? book tour, per Deadline. "A friend and a constant."

She also noted that while their friendship may have ebbed and flowed over the years, they always found their way back to each other—including within the year prior to the Friends actor's October passing.

"We would stretch for a year, then he would come back in my life" she explained. "And he had just come back in my life last year."

In fact, the Gilmore Girls star shared the sweet gift he sent her for her 56th birthday in March 2023: a pickleball set.

"He's like really into tennis and pickleball," she remembered, adding the gift came "with a card that said, ‘Be older.'"