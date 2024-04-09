Why Kris Jenner's Makeup Artist Etienne Ortega Avoids Doing This for Mature Skin

Want makeup application tips for mature skin? Luckily, this isn't a case for the FBI.
In fact, Kris Jenner's go-to makeup artist Etienne Ortega—who also works with Christina Aguilera, Salma Hayek and Lana Del Rey—shared his tricks of the trade, including the types of products he uses and the popular technique he avoids.
"First and foremost, embrace who you are and embrace your age—whether you're 25 or 65," Etienne told E! News in an exclusive interview. "With Kris, our makeup styles have changed throughout the years. She still looks freaking fabulous, but I like using less on her now."
That means applying sheer products for her base and letting her skin breathe.
"I like to use a lot less foundation and a lot less powder," the glam expert explained. "I don't bake anymore. I want to sprinkle on the tones without saturating it with a heavy foundation. With her, it's more about the brow, the smoky eye and the lip."
As he put it, "I guess it's true, less is more."
But in the event you add too much makeup, Etienne—who recently launched his own beauty line Ortega—has foolproof advice.
"It comes off," he noted. "And one of the goals I have for my brand is to instill confidence. When I do someone's makeup, I see them slowly light up as the process is going. That's what I want people to learn and apply to themselves."
He continued, "It's not a tattoo—it's not there forever. You should have fun with it, play with it, explore it."
If anything, his positive outlook on beauty is what helped him push through the trials and tribulations of starting a brand.
"I've had to remain patient with the process because I didn't have the support," he said about the early stages of his namesake line. "It's a lot of work, but it's very rewarding at the end of the day. Life tests you, and then, it's up to you to be patient and keep working."
Although Etienne has faced challenges, he's not focusing on the negatives. After all, Kris has been one of his biggest cheerleaders.
"It means the world to me," the makeup mogul gushed. "Someone like Kris, who is a business icon and builds these amazing brands, to have her approval feels like I'm on the right path. I've learned a lot from her, so it's like how can I not apply that to my life and my own brand?"
Dare we say, "You're doing amazing, sweetie."