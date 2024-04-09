Why Kris Jenner's Makeup Artist Etienne Ortega Avoids Doing This for Mature Skin

Watch : Unforgettable Kris Jenner Moments & Kim's Evolution

Want makeup application tips for mature skin? Luckily, this isn't a case for the FBI.

In fact, Kris Jenner's go-to makeup artist Etienne Ortega—who also works with Christina Aguilera, Salma Hayek and Lana Del Rey—shared his tricks of the trade, including the types of products he uses and the popular technique he avoids.

"First and foremost, embrace who you are and embrace your age—whether you're 25 or 65," Etienne told E! News in an exclusive interview. "With Kris, our makeup styles have changed throughout the years. She still looks freaking fabulous, but I like using less on her now."

That means applying sheer products for her base and letting her skin breathe.

"I like to use a lot less foundation and a lot less powder," the glam expert explained. "I don't bake anymore. I want to sprinkle on the tones without saturating it with a heavy foundation. With her, it's more about the brow, the smoky eye and the lip."

As he put it, "I guess it's true, less is more."