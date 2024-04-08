Target’s Exclusive Circle Week Sale Includes Deals on Brands Like Apple, Dyson, Bissell, and More

Don't miss out on thousands of deals during Target's Circle Week. But hurry, because these deals are only around for a few more days.

By Alexa Vazquez Apr 08, 2024 8:30 PMTags
Shop - Target Circle Deals - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who doesn't love a trip to Target? Between their vast beauty section, trendy accessories, and chic home finds, you can find everything you need (and some things you simply want) right under one roof. At this point, taking a stroll through each and every aisle feels like a self-care ritual. If this sounds like you, you're probably already a Target Circle member. That means you get rewards for shopping and get access to exclusive sales. Best of all, it's free to join. Sounds like a major win to us. If you're not a Target Circle member, you'll want to sign up ASAP because from now until April 13, Target Circle members can save big on every category and the sales are simply too good to pass up and we have proof.

For example, you can save $100 on a cordless Dyson vacuum, which conveniently transforms into a handheld vacuum, too. Or you can save $150 on a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones from Beats. If you're looking for the perfect finishing touch to any room in your home, you can get this gorgeous accent chair which is $120 off. We told you these deals were too good to pass up. Keep reading for to see our top picks from Target's Circle Week sale.

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save $100 on this cordless Dyson vacuum, which comes with an attachment designed to clean up every last strand of hair. It can also be converted to a handheld vacuum to get into hard to reach places.

$429.99
$329.99
Target

Threshold™ Barrel Open Back Accent Chair

With its modern design and velvet upholstery, this gorgeous accent chair will be the perfect finishing touch to any space in your home. Plus, you'll save $120.

$300
$180
Target

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case

Get the noise-canceling AirPods Pro with touch control for less. This pair included the MagSafe charging case.

$249.99
$189.99
Target

BISSELL CleanView Allergen Pet Lift-Off Upright Vacuum

Pet parents will love this Bissell vacuum, which comes with a crevice attachment to clean nooks and crannies plus an eraser tool to lift dirt and hair from carpets. You'll save just under $100.

$236.99
$143
Target
Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

You can save $150 on these wireless Bluetooth headphones, which have plush cushioning and 40-hour battery life.

$349.99
$199.99
Target

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This single-serve Keurig machine is a must-have for all the coffee lovers out there. It's super slim, making it ideal for small spaces.

$89.99
$59.99
Target

CRUXGG 6qt Touchscreen Air Fryer

This ultra-chic air fryer has a matte finish that won't clash with your home décor. The  sleek touch screen panel is an added bonus.

$79.99
$47.99
Target

Apple iPad 10.9-Inch

If you've been wanting to get an iPad, now's the time because you can save $100 on this 10.9 inch one with 64GB of storage.

$449.99
$349.99
Target

