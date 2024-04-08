The Skinny Confidential Drops Sunscreen That Tightens Skin & All Products Are on Sale for 20% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Lauryn Bosstick's brand The Skinny Confidential always comes through with innovative products that I become obsessed with. The Skinny Confidential Caffeinated Sunscreen just launched and it's unlike any product you've used before. It lifts and tightens your skin while providing sun protection. That's an immediate "add to cart" situation.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, Skinny Confidential is celebrating its anniversary with a 20% off sale. This is a golden opportunity to try out the highly-coveted ice roller along with some more The Skinny Confidential essentials. With sales like these being few and far between, now's the time to indulge in some self-care and elevate your self-care game to new heights.