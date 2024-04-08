Maren Morris Reveals Why She Didn’t Attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Watch : Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

Maren Morris took a seat—out of the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

However, "The Middle" singer's absence came with a solid reason: She's about to embark on a tour for the new children's book, Addie Ant Goes On An Adventure, which she co-wrote with her former school teacher Karina Argow.

"Book tour week officially commences," Maren explained in an April 7 Instagram Story. "Karina and I are flying to New York tonight, so we'll see you Wednesday at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square—it's also my birthday."

And while Maren, who will turn 34 April 10, may not have had plans that directly interfered with the April 7 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, it's understandable that she needed the night off ahead of a week of traveling.

"L.A. we will see you on Thursday at the Barnes & Noble at the Grove," she continued. "And Nashville we will see you this Saturday at Parnassus Books—we're excited to end our book tour week at a local bookstore that we love so much and a hometown book signing. We can't wait to see you."