How Amber Riley Feels About Glee Family 15 Years Later

At the 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7, Amber Riley shared her feelings with E! News about being part of Glee 15 years after its premiere: “It was like theatre training, but times a million.”

Amber Riley is singing some major praises. 

Fifteen years after the premiere of Glee, the 38-year-old reflected on her time filming the six-season series as Mercedes Jones.

"It's amazing," Amber exclusively told E! News on the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet April 7. "First of all, I gained a family. I gained an education in film, set and music. It's the reason why I love many different genres of music now." 

"I have such a wide vocabulary of things that I love and can sing because of the show," she continued. "It was like theater training but times a million."

Amber, donning a black Nicci Hou Collection dress adorned with sparkling beads and woven fringe, added, "I'm always grateful to have spent most of my 20s on television." (See every star on the red carpet here and tune into E! News on April 8 for more from the CMT Music Awards.)

Along with being a presenter, the Single Black Female actress was also nominated for CMT Performance of the Year for her song "R.E.S.P.E.C.T." While she didn't leave the night with an award in hand, she shared on her Instagram Stories April 7, "I lost, but Jelly Roll won, so I'm happy for that because I love Jelly Roll."

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

In fact, Jelly Roll took home gold in all three categories he was nominated in: Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year for "Need a Favor." 

The 39-year-old—who arrived in a cream and brown bomber jacket, matching Air Jordan sneakers and black pants—even became the first artist to win back-to-back awards for Male Video of the Year since Blake Shelton won in 2013 and 2014.

Jay Conlon/CBS via Getty Images

Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Keith Urban

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Mickey Guyton

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Melissa Etheridge

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jelly Roll

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Roberts

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lainey Wilson

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT

Emily Osment

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Nettles

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Minnie Driver

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Amber Riley

Christopher Polk / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ashley Cooke

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Gayle King

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tiera Kennedy

Nicola Gell / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

GloRilla

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tanner Adell

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Trisha Yearwood

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lukas Nelson

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tiera Kennedy

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jane Seymour

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dasha

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Brittney Spencer

Chris Saucedo / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Brandi Cyrus

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Leah Turner

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Chase Rice

Hubert Vestil / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Julie Williams

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

The Montana Boyz Kade Wilcox, Mark Estes, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Campbell Puckett, Jett Puckett

