How Amber Riley Feels About Glee Family 15 Years Later

Watch : Amber Riley Celebrates 'Glee's 15th Anniversary! (Exclusive)

Amber Riley is singing some major praises.

Fifteen years after the premiere of Glee, the 38-year-old reflected on her time filming the six-season series as Mercedes Jones.

"It's amazing," Amber exclusively told E! News on the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet April 7. "First of all, I gained a family. I gained an education in film, set and music. It's the reason why I love many different genres of music now."

"I have such a wide vocabulary of things that I love and can sing because of the show," she continued. "It was like theater training but times a million."

Amber, donning a black Nicci Hou Collection dress adorned with sparkling beads and woven fringe, added, "I'm always grateful to have spent most of my 20s on television." (See every star on the red carpet here and tune into E! News on April 8 for more from the CMT Music Awards.)