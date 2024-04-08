Score 50% Off Gymshark Shirts and Shorts, 50% Off Beachwaver Rotating Curling Irons & Today’s Best Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in need of a little pick-me-up to kickstart your week, I've got just the thing for you: the best deals of the day. As your trusted E! Shopping Editor, I've scoured the internet to unearth some fantastic finds that'll have you clicking 'add to cart' in no time.
From must-have hair products to stylish activewear that will finally get you in the gym, today's deals are too good to miss. So, why not treat yourself and start your week off on the right note with a bit of savvy shopping? Trust me, you won't regret it!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Gap: Get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles from Gap (extra discount applied at checkout).
- Urban Outfitters: Don't miss 40% discounts on hundreds of styles from Urban Outfitters.
- Gymshark: Score 50% off Gymshark shorts and shirts.
- Beachwaver: Get up to 50% off Beachwaver hair tools and styling products.
- Urban Decay: Get 25% off Urban Decay Cosmetics. My pick: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, which sells once every 11 seconds.
- Wayfair: Shop 5 days of major deals from Wayfair.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose + Shine Bright Serum + Black Comb
A Beachwaver rotating curling iron is a must-have for flawless, beachy waves all year round. Perfect your look with the shine serum and wide-tooth comb.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Get up to 50% off Beachwaver hair tools and styling products.
Dermstore: Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more.
First Aid Beauty: Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Jumbo Face Cleanser, get one free.
IT Cosmetics: Snag IT Cosmetics products for 25% off + get an EXTRA 15% off.
KVD Beauty: Save 30% during the KVD Festival Beauty Flash Sale.
Philosophy: Score 20% off Philosophy products. Get 30% off if you are a loyalty member.
Sephora: Rouge shoppers can get 20% off Sephora orders with the code YAYSAVE at checkout. All Beauty Insiders can get 30% off Sephora Collection products with that same code.
T3: Save 75% on T3 hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, and more.
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
Urban Decay: Get 25% off Urban Decay Cosmetics. My pick: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, which sells once every 11 seconds.
Verb: Save 20% on jumbo-sized Verb shampoos and conditioners.
Walmart: Shop major deals on premium beauty from Dyson, Laneige, Bio Ionic, and more top brands at Walmart.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Gymshark 50% Off Deals
Get some extra fitness motivation with 50% off deals on Gymshark shirts and shorts.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
ASOS: Don't miss these 70% off ASOS deals.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50% on Banana Republic fashions.
Bare Necessities: Use the promo code FF2024 to get 30% off bras, panties, pajamas, swimwear and more from Bare Necessities.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
BaubleBar: Get 20% off custom-made jewelry from BaubleBar (discount applied at checkout).
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.
Cosabella: Hurry up and shop 60% off deals from the Cosabella Seasonal Sale.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles from Gap (extra discount applied at checkout).
Gymshark: Score 50% off Gymshark shorts and shirts.
HerRoom: Save up to 60% on thousands of bras, panties, sleepwear, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Nab an EXTRA 25% off J.Crew sale styles.
Kate Spade: Shop 40% off markdowns from Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale, you can score amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Madewell: Use the code FORYOU to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
Marshalls: Shop major deals on spring fashion from Marshalls.
Mejuri: Score 15% off all diamond jewelry from Mejuri.
Michael Kors: Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nordstrom Rack: Take 50% off handbags from Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and more at Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Take up to 70% off Old Navy clearance styles.
Skechers: Step into savings with 25% off Skechers sandals (discount applied at checkout).
Swimsuits For All: Get 50% off all deals from the Swimsuits For All Birthday Sale.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Don't miss 40% discounts on hundreds of styles from Urban Outfitters.
VICI: Use the code APR20 to get 20% off your VICI purchase.
Windsor: Score up to 70% off spring fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Wayfair 70% Off Deals
Revamp your home with 70% discounts on area rugs, mattresses, outdoor furniture, indoor furniture, and more from Wayfair.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Take 30% off adjustable bed bundles from Amerisleep.
Avocado Mattress: Save 15% on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Casper: Save 25% during the Casper Spring Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
DreamCloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Hurom: Get $100 off Hurom slow juicers.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
QVC: Shop QVC's Discovery Days Sale to get epic deals you can't get anywhere else.
Sur La Table: Score 65% off deals during the Sur La Table Warehouse Sale.
Target: Get major discounts on thousands of items during Target Circle Week.
Wayfair: Shop 5 days of major deals from Wayfair.
Today's Best Travel Deals
Samsonite: Get up to 54% off Samsonite luggage.
What are the best deals right now?
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you want some culinary inspiration, Nancy Silverton says this $18 kitchen item saved her life.