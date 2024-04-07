Blue's Clues' Steve Burns Shares His Thoughts on Quiet on Set Docuseries

Watch : Blue’s Clues’ Host Steve Burns Is Checking In on Fans With a Sweet Message

Let's check back in with Steve Burns during a harrowing time for many people who grew up watching Nickelodeon programming.

The former host of Nick Jr. preschooler series Blue's Clues has shared his thoughts on Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, weeks after one of his empathetic "checking in" videos went viral following its posting days after the release of the docuseries. The project details allegations of past inappropriate behavior by others on the sets of several other shows that aired on parent channel Nickelodeon.

"I don't have any particular insight into any of that," Burns told Today in comments posted April 7. "I'm coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It's just terrible to watch it unfold. I don't know what else to say, other than that it's heartbreaking."

The 50-year-old expressed empathy for those reliving traumatic memories that have resurfaced with Quiet on Set. "It's got to be so unfathomably painful," he said. "The fact that this is now what everyone's talking about at the watercooler, it just breaks my heart."