Transform Your Home With Kandi Burruss-Approved Spring Cleaning Must-Haves for Just $4

Spring cleaning just got a whole lot easier with affordable must-haves recommended by none other than Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Kandi Burruss. If you want to rejuvenate your home without breaking the bank, the Bravo star has you covered with budget-friendly products that will make every room sparkling clean.
Whether you're tackling stubborn stains or decluttering your drawers, Kandi's Amazon Live recommendations deliver the perfect blend of affordability and effectiveness.
TL;DR:
- Kandi's Most Affordable Find: Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner and Freshener ($4)
- Kandi's Most Popular Pick: Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner ($12)
Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, Pack of 12
"These are microfiber cleaning cloths. You know you need these. The cool thing about these is they never smell foul.
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's cleaning cloths have 63,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can get a multi-pack with lots of colors. There are also bundles with black, grey, white, and teal.
Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner and Freshener
"This is very important. It has a lemon smell. Those of you who have a garbage disposal, please get this. Even though you think your sink is clean, you don't realize how much residue there is. And it's disgusting. This right here helps you keep it clean."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's garbage disposal cleaner has 30,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste, Multi-Purpose Spray, And Cream Cleaner 3-Pack Bundle
"The Pink Stuff is this miracle cleaning paste. It sounds crazy, but it cleans literally anything and everything. No matter what you have, it's going to get it clean. It cleans like no other."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's cleaning essential has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Scrub Daddy Special Edition Spring- Scratch-Free Multipurpose Dish Sponge
"These are so cute. You can scrub anywhere with these. You need a Scrub Daddy in your life, OK? They're super popular. They are a special edition for the spring."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's favorite sponge has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray, Lime + Sea Salt
"I know some of you out there are very picky about the cleaning products that you use. You want stuff that's good for the environment with not too many chemicals. So, this is the one."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's cleaning spray has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner
"I love the Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner. The whole room is smelling like lemons right now and it's because of these. They smell so good."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's recommendation has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner with Natural Sanitization
"This is a steam cleaner. It's gonna clean right where you need it. For all you animal lovers out there, this one's for us. We need that."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's steam cleaner has 29,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smart Sheep 2 Pack Stain Stick
"This has a powerful stain-removing formula with natural ingredients. Wet the garment and use the stain stick. It gets the stain right up out of there."
DXary Coffee Brush Set
"This is to clean your coffee machine. How are y'all not cleaning your coffee machine? Are just letting it gather bacteria? I hope you're not doing that."
Tuff Stuff Car Cleaner and Stain Remover
"I love that there's a brush on the can. That makes it so easy. You can use it in your car or on your carpet. A lot of people like to use this on their car seats. This is gonna get the tough stuff out."
Airpher Electric Spin Scrubber
"This is an electric spin scrubber. It comes with so many different pieces. It's so cool. They give you different sponges to use. You can dust, you can scrub. It's like a little mop."
More From Kandi: "The reason I suggest the long handle is because I can clean something that's far. This pole is adjustable, by the way. I can clean up in the corner and not get a ladder."
YTT Touchscreen Mist Cleaner
"This is awesome, a touchscreen mist solution. My phone needs this bad. My phone is so dirty. This made a major difference."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's touchscreen cleaner has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 3 colors.
Jeymei 4-Pack Damp Clean Duster Sponge
"This comes with four in a pack. This is really cool. I love this one. This is perfect."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's duster sponges has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 4 colors.
Kilostep Flower Toilet Gel Stamp, 60 Count
"This is toilet-cleaning gel. It lasts for 15 months and 9,000 flushes. You can enjoy the fresh fragrance every day. This one pack will last forever. It's worth it."
Pura Smart Home Fragrance Device Starter Set
"This makes your whole house smell good. Have you ever gone to a hotel and it smells so good when you walk into the hotel? That is what this will do for you. You need it."
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX
"You have to get this. This will clean up your whole house by itself. Everybody loves it."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's robot vacuum has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Famhap 16 PCS Desk Drawer Organizers
"If you don't have organization stuff in your cabinets and drawers, you just have stuff everywhere. You don't want that." Choose from 6 colors.
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner
"You need this. Who wants a dirty washing machine to wash their clothes in?"
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's washing machine cleaner has 165,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kakamay Large Blanket Basket
"This is a must-have." Kandi's pick is available in several colors. Kandi's blanket basket has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simplehuman 9 oz. Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser
"You've got to have this sensor liquid soap dispenser."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's soap dispenser has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 6 colors to choose from.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
"It's portable. You can charge it up and clean carpets in different areas. I have a dog, so I definitely love stuff like this."
Shoppers Agree: Kandi's carpet cleaner has 58,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you want to do more Kandi-inspired shopping, you'll love this scalp brush.