Don Lemon Marries Tim Malone in Star-Studded NYC Wedding

This just in: Longtime newsman Don Lemon is married.

The former CNN anchor tied the knot with longtime partner Tim Malone in New York City April 6, the latter's 40th birthday.

Don, 58, and Tim shared a photo of themselves at their wedding ceremony at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan. The Don Lemon Show host wore a dark green tux while his husband sported a navy blue one. The two carried their three dogs as they made their way down the stone steps. They captioned their Instagram post, "Just married!"

It was Don's wish to have a religious ceremony. "I wanted to get married in the church," he told People. "So Tim made that happen."

The United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, officiated the ceremony in front of about 140 guests, which included The View's Joy BeharSara Haines, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas and Sunny Hostin, music executive Clive Davis, The Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps, Tamron Hall, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, and Don's former CNN colleagues Kate Bolduan, Erin Burnett and Dana Bash, the magazine said.

Don, who left CNN in 2023, and Tim, a New York real estate broker, announced their engagement in April 2019, exactly five years before their wedding day.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Guggenheim Museum

The newsman shared a photo of his fiancé proposal, in which two of their dogs, Boomer and Barkley, wore matching bow tie-shaped dog tags that read, "Daddy will you marry Papa?"

Tim later wrote on his Instagram Story, "He said yes!"

