Why SZA Isn’t Afraid to Take Major Fashion Risks That Truly Hit Different

Watch : SZA Reveals Why She Got Her Breast Implants Removed

SZA's most iconic looks will inspire you to take CTRL of your closet.

The Grammy winner's style has gone through transformations over the years, but she never hits snooze when it comes to fashion.

"Honestly, I love getting into character, so the more costume-y you can make it, the more fun I'm gonna have," the singer—real name Solána Imani Rowe—told Popsugar in 2018. "As soon as I can depart from me and my Solána nervousness, then I can just pretend I'm in Narnia."

As for one of SZA's most risky looks? That would be her 2018 Met Gala ‘fit from Versace, which she said was worth the pain it caused that night.

"The Met Gala [dress] had matching boots, and I had torn my ligament a couple days before so I had to use a cane," she shared. "I was in so much pain, I couldn't even express that. And then my crown broke, like, 40 times, and I'm like, ‘Oh my god, not the atelier!'"

Despite her fashion emergency that night, SZA has continued to slay on and off the red carpet with her bold and stunning designs.