Why SZA Isn’t Afraid to Take Major Fashion Risks That Truly Hit Different

See all of SZA’s best looks over the years, proving why fashion can be painful but worth the risk for the “Kill Bill” singer.

By Jacqueline Gomez Apr 07, 2024
Fashion 2024GalleriesMet GalaCelebritiesSZA
SZA's most iconic looks will inspire you to take CTRL of your closet.

The Grammy winner's style has gone through transformations over the years, but she never hits snooze when it comes to fashion.

"Honestly, I love getting into character, so the more costume-y you can make it, the more fun I'm gonna have," the singer—real name Solána Imani Rowe—told Popsugar in 2018. "As soon as I can depart from me and my Solána nervousness, then I can just pretend I'm in Narnia."

As for one of SZA's most risky looks? That would be her 2018 Met Gala ‘fit from Versace, which she said was worth the pain it caused that night.

"The Met Gala [dress] had matching boots, and I had torn my ligament a couple days before so I had to use a cane," she shared. "I was in so much pain, I couldn't even express that. And then my crown broke, like, 40 times, and I'm like, ‘Oh my god, not the atelier!'" 

Despite her fashion emergency that night, SZA has continued to slay on and off the red carpet with her bold and stunning designs.

SZA's Best Looks

One reason her looks just hit different? That's all thanks to the mastermind behind her ensembles, stylist Alejandra Hernandez.

Andrew Chin / Getty Images

"Things that I always try to have for her are big jeans, like men's straight leg jeans," Alejandra explained to Vogue in 2023. "She loves varsity jackets, so I always have those for a fitting. She loves vintage, especially the 1990s and the early 2000s."

And while SZA loves a more "costume-y" look, she also plays with what she calls her "comfortable streetwear outfits" for performances, as seen on her recent SOS tour, which kicked off in February 2023.

To see the R&B artist's fashion evolution and best looks of all time, keep reading.

Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Flaunting In Floral

SZA attended her first Grammys in 2016.

Frederick M. Brown / Stringer

Making Her Mark

The 28-year-old performed at the 2017 BET Awards following the launch of her debut album, CTRL.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Heavenly Bodies

She looked celestial in her blush pink Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Pretty In Pink

The rapper stunned at the 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, where she was nominated for Best Art Direction thanks to her hit, “The Weekend."

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Festival Fun

She slayed at her first Coachella  performance in 2018. 

MARK RALSTON / Getty Images

A Vision In White

She appeared at the 2019 Oscars in a Vivienne Westwood ball gown. For the annual show, she was nominated for Best Original Song with her song “All the Stars” from Black Panther.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Black Beauty

SZA stunned in a black cut-out Natalie Rolt gown at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Bold and Bright

She performed “Kiss Me More” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards alongside Doja Cat.

Steve Jennings / Getty Images

Rocking It

SZA stunned at the 2022 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in Golden Gate Park.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Hat Tip

She celebrated the 2022 Met Gala with a Vivienne Westwood Barbie pink moment.

David Becker / Stringer

Floral Princess

She and Doja won for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” at the 2022 Grammys.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Gorgeous Gown

Dressed in Zimmermann, she slayed as the 2023 honoree for Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year Awards.

Andrew Chin / Getty Images

Jersey Vibes

She stepped out on stage for her highly anticipated SOS tour in 2023.

Christopher Polk / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Grammy Glam

She accepted the Best R&B Song Grammy for her hit “Snooze” in 2024.

