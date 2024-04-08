Drake Bell Reacts to Boy Meets World Actor Will Friedle's Past Support of Brian Peck

Watch : Drake Bell Speaks Out About Sexual Abuse He Suffered

Drake Bell is sharing his thoughts on the stars who once backed his abuser.

Following former dialogue coach Brian Peck's 2004 conviction for sexually assaulting a minor, 41 letters were filed to support him at his sentencing. Unsealed records revealed Boy Meets World star Will Friedle was among those to submit a letter.

Although Friedle has since expressed regret over the decision, Bell—who recently came forward as the victim in Peck's case—said the actor's remorse does not change how he feels about the situation.

"I worked with Will on Spider-Man," Bell shared in the April 7 episode of Investigation Discovery's Quiet on Set docuseries. "There was a lot of opportunity to apologize or talk about it and never did."

In fact, the Drake & Josh star said "not one person" who wrote a letter has personally reached out to him.

"But also, I mean, it's a very difficult subject to bring up, especially in a work environment," he continued. "That's the thing that's hard about this, is because everybody deals with their trauma in different ways. Everybody comes to different conclusions at different times in our lives."