What Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Really Thinks of JoJo Siwa's New Adult Era

JoJo Siwa's adult era has piqued the interest of her former Dance Moms instructor.
In fact, Abby Lee Miller didn't hold back her thoughts on the 20-year-old's new look. After watching JoJo's "Karma" music video—which featured the singer in dark, KISS-like makeup as she gyrated against another woman—Abby said she didn't get why people were "making such a big deal about her rebranding."
"It's JoJo with paint on her face and a fabulous costume," the choreographer remarked in an April 5 TikTok video. "It used to be stars and rainbows and pink and lavender and turquoise, and now it's black."
The 58-year-old continued, "It's still her doing incredible dancing, so I don't know if it's so much as a rebranding or just maturing, getting older [and] wanting to show another side of her."
As for JoJo's edgy outfits, which were a far departure from her previous looks? "I thought the costumes were over-the-top," she raved. "Loved it all."
However, Abby noted that she thought JoJo looked the "most beautiful" when she was swimming underwater without any heavy makeup on.
"JoJo's a really pretty girl," she added. "She could do a lot of different looks, but I thought the under-the-water with the hair long was beautiful."
Abby and JoJo costarred in two seasons of Dance Moms from 2015 to 2016, when the dancer was just a pre-teen. Though JoJo later revealed that the stress of competing under the Abby Lee Dance Company gave her a bald spot, the two have seemingly been on good terms recent years.
"I talk to JoJo a lot," Abby told E! News in 2022. "We text a lot."
And as JoJo embarks a new chapter of her career, the former child star recently told E! that she feels "very lucky" to be able to grow with her fans.
"The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, 'Wait, actually what I'm doing is right,'" JoJo explained, "is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"
To see JoJo's evolution through the years, keep reading.