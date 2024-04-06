What Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Really Thinks of JoJo Siwa's New Adult Era

Watch : Gene Simmons Defends JoJo Siwa's KISS Inspired Look

JoJo Siwa's adult era has piqued the interest of her former Dance Moms instructor.

In fact, Abby Lee Miller didn't hold back her thoughts on the 20-year-old's new look. After watching JoJo's "Karma" music video—which featured the singer in dark, KISS-like makeup as she gyrated against another woman—Abby said she didn't get why people were "making such a big deal about her rebranding."

"It's JoJo with paint on her face and a fabulous costume," the choreographer remarked in an April 5 TikTok video. "It used to be stars and rainbows and pink and lavender and turquoise, and now it's black."

The 58-year-old continued, "It's still her doing incredible dancing, so I don't know if it's so much as a rebranding or just maturing, getting older [and] wanting to show another side of her."

As for JoJo's edgy outfits, which were a far departure from her previous looks? "I thought the costumes were over-the-top," she raved. "Loved it all."