Exclusive

Where Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Stands With JoJo Siwa

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller exclusively told E! News that she and JoJo Siwa "text a lot." Learn about their relationship beyond the reality show.

By Alli Rosenbloom, Kelly Gilmore Oct 13, 2022 11:34 PMTags
InterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesAbby Lee MillerJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa Assures "The J Team" Isn't a Dig at Abby Lee Miller

JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller may have danced on to new paths, but they are still close.

The pair were both in attendance at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards, where JoJo was given the 2022 Trailblazer Award. The honor is something to be quite proud of—and as Abby exclusively told E! News, she is "always proud of JoJo."

"I talk to JoJo a lot," Abby exclusively shared on the Oct. 12 red carpet. "We text a lot."

Abby's update on her and JoJo's relationship comes after JoJo revealed in July that the stress of being on Dance Moms gave her a bald spot. In recent years, Abby, who was known for making quite frank critiques towards her students on the show, has faced criticism from those who were apart of the Lifetime series.

Despite this, JoJo and Abby have seemingly remained on good terms. After all, JoJo did post a playful TikTok with Abby in July. And last year, the 57-year-old took to her own social media to voice support for JoJo after she announced she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

photos
Dance Moms: Where Are They Now?

Dance Moms saw its last season in 2019. While Abby is no longer working on that series, she has a new project coming out with a deep purpose: A self-made documentary centered around her journey with Burkitt Lymphoma.

"It's about my health and what happened in leaving Victorville," she told E! News, "and going to six different doctors within 10 days and having them tell me, ‘You'll be fine honey, go home and take it easy,' when it ended up being cancer in my spinal cord."

Shutterstock

In 2019, Abby shared an image of the scar she received from an emergency spinal surgery, which revealed that it was cancer. At the time, Abby said that she had endured 10 rounds of chemotherapy, another spinal surgery and had one more operation to go.

As for how she is doing now, Abby exclusively told E! News, "I'm OK."

"You know, one day at a time," she said. "Just to get here, to use your arms to do your hair with a spinal-cord injury is so bad. My left shoulder is so bad and just things that you don't think about."

