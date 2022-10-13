Where Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Stands With JoJo Siwa

Watch : JoJo Siwa Assures "The J Team" Isn't a Dig at Abby Lee Miller

JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller may have danced on to new paths, but they are still close.

The pair were both in attendance at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards, where JoJo was given the 2022 Trailblazer Award. The honor is something to be quite proud of—and as Abby exclusively told E! News, she is "always proud of JoJo."

"I talk to JoJo a lot," Abby exclusively shared on the Oct. 12 red carpet. "We text a lot."

Abby's update on her and JoJo's relationship comes after JoJo revealed in July that the stress of being on Dance Moms gave her a bald spot. In recent years, Abby, who was known for making quite frank critiques towards her students on the show, has faced criticism from those who were apart of the Lifetime series.

Despite this, JoJo and Abby have seemingly remained on good terms. After all, JoJo did post a playful TikTok with Abby in July. And last year, the 57-year-old took to her own social media to voice support for JoJo after she announced she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.