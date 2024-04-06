Missing 1923 Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in Woods at 27

The search for Cole Brings Plenty has come to a tragic end.
Four days after he was reported missing, the 1923 actor was found dead in a wooded area in Kansas on April 5, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office told E! News. He was 27.
Earlier in the day, police received a call about an empty vehicle and began searching the nearby woods, where they found Cole's body.
His cause of death has not been shared, and authorities are continuing to investigate his passing.
Cole—who was the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty—was last seen driving his white Ford Explorer out of Lawrence, Kan., on March 31. He was reported missing the following day, prompting stars of the Western TV show to ask the public for help.
"My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing," Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser wrote on Instagram April 2. "He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City."
Amid the search, Mo spoke out to clarify the circumstances surrounding his nephew's case.
"Cole's sudden disappearance without telling anyone his whereabouts is anomalous, causing a wave of concern spreading rapidly across the nation and parts of Canada," he wrote on Instagram April 4. "It has been suggested that Cole is on the run, but there is no evidence to support this claim, and we urge everyone to refrain from making unfounded speculations."
Mo, 54, later thanked his fans, family and friends for helping with the search.
"We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone in the community who has contributed their time, resources, and support in helping us search for the missing person," he wrote on Instagram later that day. "Your efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we are truly thankful for your cooperation and dedication during this challenging time."
Mo added, "Your assistance has been invaluable, and we appreciate the unity and compassion shown by all those involved."
In addition to appearing in the Yellowstone prequel, Cole acted in episodes of The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger and Into the Wild Frontier.