Missing 1923 Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in Woods at 27

'1923' Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead Days After Going Missing

The search for Cole Brings Plenty has come to a tragic end.

Four days after he was reported missing, the 1923 actor was found dead in a wooded area in Kansas on April 5, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office told E! News. He was 27.

Earlier in the day, police received a call about an empty vehicle and began searching the nearby woods, where they found Cole's body.

His cause of death has not been shared, and authorities are continuing to investigate his passing.

Cole—who was the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty—was last seen driving his white Ford Explorer out of Lawrence, Kan., on March 31. He was reported missing the following day, prompting stars of the Western TV show to ask the public for help.

"My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing," Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser wrote on Instagram April 2. "He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City."

Amid the search, Mo spoke out to clarify the circumstances surrounding his nephew's case.