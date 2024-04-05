Michael J. Fox Reveals His One Condition for Returning to Hollywood

Michael J. Fox might be willing to go back to
the future acting.
In fact, the Back to the Future star—who stepped away from Hollywood in 2020 due to the progression of his Parkinson's disease—revealed exactly what it would take to bring him out of retirement.
"I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges," Michael told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published April 5, "if I could figure it out."
But that's not to say the Family Ties alum feels pressure to return and accomplish more. After all, Michael—who shares kids Sam Michael Fox, 34, Aquinnah Kathleen Fox, 29, Esmé Annabelle Fox, 29, and Schuyler Frances Fox, 22, with wife Tracy Pollan—said he's already achieved his No. 1 goal in life.
"My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family," the 62-year-old explained. "We have four amazing kids, and that's been the big thing."
However, his family is not the only venture outside of acting that he's proud of. Michael also highlighted his work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the nonprofit he created in 2000 to find a cure for Parkinson's disease, a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body that are controlled by the nervous system, according to Mayo Clinic.
He's also previously raised awareness for the condition, which he was diagnosed with in 1991, by getting candid on his personal experiences and bringing attention to the disorder's challenges.
"I've won more awards and had more nominations since I announced my diagnosis," Michael told Variety in an interview published in May 2023. "It may be that people feel bad for me, but I prefer to look at it as an acknowledgment for continuing to have a legitimate career."
Praising the accolades for being a "nice way" for people to acknowledge his "acceptance of things" and that he's "tried to make a difference," he went on to note, "But no matter how much I sit here and talk to you about how I've philosophically accepted it and taken its weight, Parkinson's is still kicking my ass."
"I won't win at this. I will lose," Michael continued. "But, there's plenty to be gained in the loss."