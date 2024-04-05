Michael J. Fox Reveals His One Condition for Returning to Hollywood

Michael J. Fox revealed the one way he'd return to Hollywood after stepping away from his acting career in 2020 due to the progression of his Parkinson's disease.

By Leah Degrazia Apr 05, 2024 10:50 PMTags
Michael J. FoxCelebrities
Watch: What Michael J. Fox Wants in the Next 30 Years

Michael J. Fox might be willing to go back to the future acting. 

In fact, the Back to the Future star—who stepped away from Hollywood in 2020 due to the progression of his Parkinson's disease—revealed exactly what it would take to bring him out of retirement. 

"I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges," Michael told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published April 5, "if I could figure it out."

But that's not to say the Family Ties alum feels pressure to return and accomplish more. After all, Michael—who shares kids Sam Michael Fox, 34, Aquinnah Kathleen Fox, 29, Esmé Annabelle Fox, 29, and Schuyler Frances Fox, 22, with wife Tracy Pollan—said he's already achieved his No. 1 goal in life. 

"My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family," the 62-year-old explained. "We have four amazing kids, and that's been the big thing."

photos
See The Top 10 Highest Paid Actors of 2023

However, his family is not the only venture outside of acting that he's proud of. Michael also highlighted his work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the nonprofit he created in 2000 to find a cure for Parkinson's disease, a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body that are controlled by the nervous system, according to Mayo Clinic.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Trending Stories

1

Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Says He Walked Off Quiet on Set

2

Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Files for Divorce

3

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Was Abusive Before 2016 Plane Incident

He's also previously raised awareness for the condition, which he was diagnosed with in 1991, by getting candid on his personal experiences and bringing attention to the disorder's challenges.

"I've won more awards and had more nominations since I announced my diagnosis," Michael told Variety in an interview published in May 2023. "It may be that people feel bad for me, but I prefer to look at it as an acknowledgment for continuing to have a legitimate career."

Praising the accolades for being a "nice way" for people to acknowledge his "acceptance of things" and that he's "tried to make a difference," he went on to note, "But no matter how much I sit here and talk to you about how I've philosophically accepted it and taken its weight, Parkinson's is still kicking my ass."

"I won't win at this. I will lose," Michael continued. "But, there's plenty to be gained in the loss."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Says He Walked Off Quiet on Set

2

Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Files for Divorce

3

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Was Abusive Before 2016 Plane Incident

4

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Break Up After 13 Years of Marriage

5

Daisy Kent Reveals Why She Turned Down Chance to Be the Bachelorette