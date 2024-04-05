Michael J. Fox Reveals His One Condition for Returning to Hollywood

Watch : What Michael J. Fox Wants in the Next 30 Years

Michael J. Fox might be willing to go back to the future acting.

In fact, the Back to the Future star—who stepped away from Hollywood in 2020 due to the progression of his Parkinson's disease—revealed exactly what it would take to bring him out of retirement.

"I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges," Michael told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published April 5, "if I could figure it out."

But that's not to say the Family Ties alum feels pressure to return and accomplish more. After all, Michael—who shares kids Sam Michael Fox, 34, Aquinnah Kathleen Fox, 29, Esmé Annabelle Fox, 29, and Schuyler Frances Fox, 22, with wife Tracy Pollan—said he's already achieved his No. 1 goal in life.

"My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family," the 62-year-old explained. "We have four amazing kids, and that's been the big thing."