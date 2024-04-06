Attn: Foodies! Shop Sur La Table’s Epic Warehouse Sale, Including 65% off Le Creuset, Staub & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy weekend! You may have noticed a few great deals happening over the next few days. There's a Sephora sale on makeup, skincare, and hair products, a rare Lilly Pulitzer sale on dresses, tops, bottoms, swimwear, and more, and you must check them out. But there's another epic sale that's happening that's making my mouth water, and that's the warehouse sale over at Sur la Table, home of the finest cookware and kitchen appliances. You can save up to 65% on luxury brands (that almost never go on sale)...from Le Creuset's famous Dutch ovens to Staub's stoneware rectangular bakers set. And the mega-sale doesn't stop there, we also found a 10-piece set of cookware from GreenPan, down from $1,100 to $399.
But, don't wait. These price tags won't be this low for long. So, grab your timer and set it to: shop. You don't want to miss Sur la Table's epic deals on luxury cookware, top-rated appliances, and more. Bon Appétit!
Sur La Table's Best Deals
Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 4-quart
Yes, you can score a coveted Le Creuset Dutch oven below, but you might want to save some money and get this Sur la Table brand Dutch oven for less than $80. It's made of enameled cast iron that's oven and broiler safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, can hold 4 quarts, and comes with a lid. Braise, bake, deep fry, and more.
Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Set
This 5-piece cast iron set from the Sur la Table brand includes 2 Dutch ovens (one 2.5-quart, one 5-quart), plus a skillet for baking bread, simmering soup, and more. It's available in 4 colors and it's less than $200 (that's a savings of $400).
Espressione Concierge Automatic Bean To Cup Espresso Machine
Score this $1,000 espresso machine for just $389. It can brew drip coffee or a delicious espresso in seconds, froth milk for cappuccinos, and quickly heat up water for tea lovers. The LED display is easy to use and reviewers report that it's worth every penny.
Staub Cast Iron Traditional Deep Skillet, 8.5 inches
A Staub skillet for just under $100? I'm listening. This 8.5-inch pan is made of durable enameled cast iron, comes in 8 bright colors, and even features a convenient pouring spout. Best of all, it's also dishwasher-safe.
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 quarts
Here it is, the famed Le Creuset Dutch oven. It's available in 13 bright colors, holds 6.75 quarts, and it's perfect for baking bread, slow cooking, and more. The piece is lighter than other brands and includes a lid that tightly fits into place.
GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
Save $700 when you get this 10-piece cookware set from GreenPan. It includes saucepans (with lids), skillets, a sauté pan (with a lid), a stockpot (with lid), plus small, medium, and large pan protectors. Everything is stainless steel, nonstick, and easy to clean, if you needed more reasons to snag this deal.
Staub Stoneware Rectangular Bakers, Set Of 3
Run, don't walk, to this next deal. It's a set of 3 rectangular bakers from Staub that easily nest into each other for convenient storage and feature handles for easy carrying. They're all made of durable stoneware that does a great job of holding heat, topped with an enameled finish that resists scratches and staining.
Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor
This 14-cup food processor will usually cost you around $460, but you can get it now for $199. It includes a slicing disc, a shredding disc, a chopping blade, a feed tube, a spatula, and more. I love my food processor and use it daily, you need this in your life.
Viking Professional Steak Knives, Set Of 6
Designed and forged in Germany, this set of 6 high-quality steak knives do not disappoint. They're made of sharp stainless steel and will cut through your meat like butter, according to one reviewer.
Breville Mini Smart Oven
This highly convenient smart oven includes 8 pre-set cooking functions, from toast to cookies to broil and reheat. There are 3 rack positions, it can fit 4 pieces of bread, and measures a compact 15.5 inches by 14 inches.
All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel French Skillet, 7.5-inch
Featuring a classic design, you can sauté, brown, and fry anything with this stainless steel skillet. It measures 7.5 inches across and one reviewer reported, "The more I use it, the more it seems to get better and stays cleaner!"
Looking for more deals? Then check out these weekend sales, including 60% off Lilly Pulitzer, Wayfair discounts, and more.