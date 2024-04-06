Attn: Foodies! Shop Sur La Table’s Epic Warehouse Sale, Including 65% off Le Creuset, Staub & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy weekend! You may have noticed a few great deals happening over the next few days. There's a Sephora sale on makeup, skincare, and hair products, a rare Lilly Pulitzer sale on dresses, tops, bottoms, swimwear, and more, and you must check them out. But there's another epic sale that's happening that's making my mouth water, and that's the warehouse sale over at Sur la Table, home of the finest cookware and kitchen appliances. You can save up to 65% on luxury brands (that almost never go on sale)...from Le Creuset's famous Dutch ovens to Staub's stoneware rectangular bakers set. And the mega-sale doesn't stop there, we also found a 10-piece set of cookware from GreenPan, down from $1,100 to $399.

But, don't wait. These price tags won't be this low for long. So, grab your timer and set it to: shop. You don't want to miss Sur la Table's epic deals on luxury cookware, top-rated appliances, and more. Bon Appétit!