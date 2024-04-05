Drake Bell Shares Why He Pleaded Guilty in Child Endangerment Case

Watch : Drake Bell Reveals What Led Him to Check Into Rehab

Drake Bell is speaking out about his previous court case.

The former Nickelodeon star recently addressed his decision to plead guilty to one count of attempted endangering children and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles nearly three years ago.

"I responded on some DMs and was incredibly irresponsible and got myself into conversations that I shouldn't have had," Bell, 37, said on the April 2 episode of the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. "And I ended up finding out that I was talking to someone I shouldn't have been talking to, and it snowballed into these allegations that were not true. And it just turned into this big thing."

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office in Ohio previously told NBC News that a 15-year-old girl filed a report with her local police department in Canada in October 2018 about an alleged incident between her and Bell at a Cleveland nightclub the year before and that the Cleveland Division of Police then conducted an investigation.

"That investigation revealed that the victim, who had established a relationship with Bell several years prior, attended his concert in December 2017," the prosecutor's office continued. "While there, Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim. The investigation also revealed that months leading up to the concert, Bell sent the victim inappropriate social media messages."