Proof Modern Family's Jeremy Maguire Is All Grown Up 4 Years After Playing Joe Pritchett

Watch : "Modern Family" Star Jeremy Maguire Offers His Take on Series End

Even though Jeremy Maguire was only 4 when he joined the cast of Modern Family, he just wanted to be one of the guys.

"I've been told I'm a 30-year-old in a kid's body," the now 12-year-old actor told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I've been told I'm an old soul. Which, I do think that of myself, too."

Incidentally, Jeremy has also been compared to a young Leonardo DiCaprio. Though while he obviously takes that as a big compliment ("Maybe I'll play his son one day!"), he wouldn't go so far as to agree: "I can't believe people compare me to that legend. It's crazy."

But all legends have an origin story and, like a certain Oscar winner, Jeremy's big break came stealing scenes on a hit ABC sitcom. In his case, he took over the role of Joe Pritchett, the son of Ed O'Neill and Sofía Vergara's Jay and Gloria Pritchett, in 2015 from even younger predecessors.