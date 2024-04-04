Gypsy Rose Blanchard Holds Hands With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker After Ryan Anderson Breakup

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was spotted getting cozy with her former fiancé Ken Urker less than a week after confirming her breakup with husband Ryan Anderson.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 04, 2024 9:47 PMTags
SightingsCouplesCelebritiesGypsy Rose Blanchard
Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Separation From Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has found post-breakup company with a former love.

Less than a week after sharing news of her and husband Ryan Anderson's split, the 32-year-old stepped out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker—who she was previously engaged to while serving prison time for the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—in her home state of Louisiana. 

On April 4, Gypsy and Ken were spotted holding hands as they shopped at a local Dollar General. After grabbing a few items—including a bag of white chocolate Reese's peanut butter cups and a can of Armor All tire foam—the pair hopped into the same truck, with Ken behind the wheel and Gypsy riding along in the front passenger seat.

The cozy-looking outing came just days after Gypsy and Ken got matching dog tattoos, according to TMZ.

So, does that mean the two are rekindling their romance? Not quite.

"We have not had any intimacy," Ken shared in an April 3 TikTok Live, as seen in footage captured by the outlet. "We're just hanging out as friends. That's all it is." 

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

In the same livestream, he shot down claims of "clout chasing."

"I'm not a content creator," Ken said. "All my socials are private."

 

Mega

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How the Total Solar Eclipse Will Impact Each Zodiac Sign

2

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling Dead at 20

3

Soccer Star & Olympian Luke Fleurs Dead at 24 in Hijacking, Police Say

Gypsy was first introduced to Ken in 2017, when he wrote to her amid her incarceration after watching the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest. The duo quickly became pen pals, before Ken took their relationship a step further with a prison visit.

"The kiss he gave me was quite passionate," Gypsy told E! News in a 2019 interview. "I looked at him and was like, 'I didn't even know you liked me like that', and he said, 'Yeah, I have for a while.'"

The couple got engaged in October 2018, but their romance fizzled out while Gypsy was still behind bars. She went on to marry Ryan, a schoolteacher, in a 2022 prison ceremony.

 

Mega

However, in her recent Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gypsy admitted that she "always had a difficulty of letting go of my ex-fiancé Ken."

"We were so connected at one time that I felt like he was a soul mate," she admitted. "Three years ago, he ended the relationship. It was devastating to me."

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023. To see what she's been up to since then, keep reading.

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Break Up

Three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How the Total Solar Eclipse Will Impact Each Zodiac Sign

2

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling Dead at 20

3

Soccer Star & Olympian Luke Fleurs Dead at 24 in Hijacking, Police Say

4

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Holds Hands with Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker

5

Elizabeth Hurley Addresses Rumor She Took Prince Harry's Virginity