Gypsy Rose Blanchard Holds Hands With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker After Ryan Anderson Breakup

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has found post-breakup company with a former love.
Less than a week after sharing news of her and husband Ryan Anderson's split, the 32-year-old stepped out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker—who she was previously engaged to while serving prison time for the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—in her home state of Louisiana.
On April 4, Gypsy and Ken were spotted holding hands as they shopped at a local Dollar General. After grabbing a few items—including a bag of white chocolate Reese's peanut butter cups and a can of Armor All tire foam—the pair hopped into the same truck, with Ken behind the wheel and Gypsy riding along in the front passenger seat.
The cozy-looking outing came just days after Gypsy and Ken got matching dog tattoos, according to TMZ.
So, does that mean the two are rekindling their romance? Not quite.
"We have not had any intimacy," Ken shared in an April 3 TikTok Live, as seen in footage captured by the outlet. "We're just hanging out as friends. That's all it is."
In the same livestream, he shot down claims of "clout chasing."
"I'm not a content creator," Ken said. "All my socials are private."
Gypsy was first introduced to Ken in 2017, when he wrote to her amid her incarceration after watching the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest. The duo quickly became pen pals, before Ken took their relationship a step further with a prison visit.
"The kiss he gave me was quite passionate," Gypsy told E! News in a 2019 interview. "I looked at him and was like, 'I didn't even know you liked me like that', and he said, 'Yeah, I have for a while.'"
The couple got engaged in October 2018, but their romance fizzled out while Gypsy was still behind bars. She went on to marry Ryan, a schoolteacher, in a 2022 prison ceremony.
However, in her recent Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gypsy admitted that she "always had a difficulty of letting go of my ex-fiancé Ken."
"We were so connected at one time that I felt like he was a soul mate," she admitted. "Three years ago, he ended the relationship. It was devastating to me."
Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023. To see what she's been up to since then, keep reading.