Gypsy Rose Blanchard Holds Hands With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker After Ryan Anderson Breakup

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Separation From Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has found post-breakup company with a former love.

Less than a week after sharing news of her and husband Ryan Anderson's split, the 32-year-old stepped out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker—who she was previously engaged to while serving prison time for the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—in her home state of Louisiana.

On April 4, Gypsy and Ken were spotted holding hands as they shopped at a local Dollar General. After grabbing a few items—including a bag of white chocolate Reese's peanut butter cups and a can of Armor All tire foam—the pair hopped into the same truck, with Ken behind the wheel and Gypsy riding along in the front passenger seat.

The cozy-looking outing came just days after Gypsy and Ken got matching dog tattoos, according to TMZ.

So, does that mean the two are rekindling their romance? Not quite.

"We have not had any intimacy," Ken shared in an April 3 TikTok Live, as seen in footage captured by the outlet. "We're just hanging out as friends. That's all it is."