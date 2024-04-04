Selling the OC's Dramatic Trailer for Season 3 Teases Explosive Fights, New Alliances and More

The listing price of this drama is soaring.
Selling the OC's return is right around the corner and, if the season three trailer is any indication, the cast has upped the ante. With fights among staff, office romances and questions about whether certain realtors can cut it, season three promises to be just as addicting as its first two.
The trailer opens with all eyes on season two newcomer Alexandra Harper, whose selling prowess the other agents are beginning to question.
"She has not developed the experience," president Jason Oppenheim can be heard saying, "that she should have at this stage in the game." And for an industry that, as Polly Brindle tells her, is "sink or swim," Alexandra will have a lot to prove as the season progresses.
Another piece of drama taking center stage this season? The apparent fallout of agents Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's developing romance, which saw the pair kiss at the end of season two.
"You swooned me, and then you f--king disappeared," Alex says to Tyler, who finalized his divorce from Brittany Snow last year. "What do you want?"
And though he doesn't tell Alex outright, Tyler does admit to Austin Victoria, "I'll be 34 in a couple weeks. I want what you have, kids and a wife."
But when talking to Alex, he says, "When we're trying to force it, neither one of us are on the same page. I don't want to run this thing into the ground," prompting Alex to declare in a confessional, "I'm out. I'm done."
Another cast member who finds themself in hot water with his coworkers? Sean Palmieri, who has since confirmed his departure from the company in November 2023, after filming wrapped.
"Sean is trouble. His business is suffering," realtor Gio Helou says in once scene, while Tyler adds, "He's never sold anything since being licensed."
But the real drama appears to occur between Sean and Austin, the latter of whom confronts the former in a heated scene about alleged rumors Sean has started. And when Sean asks which rumors, Austin tells him, "Don't play stupid."
Yet while the trailer shows his cast mates increasingly speaking ill of him, Sean says in a subsequent scene, "I'm sleeping like a baby because I have the truth."
But what truth is that exactly? Viewers will have to wait until May 3 to find out.
And keep reading to see when more of your favorite shows are coming back in 2024.