Selling the OC's Dramatic Trailer for Season 3 Teases Explosive Fights, New Alliances and More

Selling the OC's season three trailer teases Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's romance, drama surrounding agents Alexandra Victoria and Sean Palmieri and more. Watch it here.

Watch: Selling the OC Cast Reveals On-Set DRAMA

The listing price of this drama is soaring.

Selling the OC's return is right around the corner and, if the season three trailer is any indication, the cast has upped the ante. With fights among staff, office romances and questions about whether certain realtors can cut it, season three promises to be just as addicting as its first two. 

The trailer opens with all eyes on season two newcomer Alexandra Harper, whose selling prowess the other agents are beginning to question. 

"She has not developed the experience," president Jason Oppenheim can be heard saying, "that she should have at this stage in the game." And for an industry that, as Polly Brindle tells her, is "sink or swim," Alexandra will have a lot to prove as the season progresses. 

Another piece of drama taking center stage this season? The apparent fallout of agents Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's developing romance, which saw the pair kiss at the end of season two. 

"You swooned me, and then you f--king disappeared," Alex says to Tyler, who finalized his divorce from Brittany Snow last year. "What do you want?" 

And though he doesn't tell Alex outright, Tyler does admit to Austin Victoria, "I'll be 34 in a couple weeks. I want what you have, kids and a wife."

But when talking to Alex, he says, "When we're trying to force it, neither one of us are on the same page. I don't want to run this thing into the ground," prompting Alex to declare in a confessional, "I'm out. I'm done."

Another cast member who finds themself in hot water with his coworkers? Sean Palmieri, who has since confirmed his departure from the company in November 2023, after filming wrapped.

"Sean is trouble. His business is suffering," realtor Gio Helou says in once scene, while Tyler adds, "He's never sold anything since being licensed."

Netflix

But the real drama appears to occur between Sean and Austin, the latter of whom confronts the former in a heated scene about alleged rumors Sean has started. And when Sean asks which rumors, Austin tells him, "Don't play stupid."

Yet while the trailer shows his cast mates increasingly speaking ill of him, Sean says in a subsequent scene, "I'm sleeping like a baby because I have the truth."

But what truth is that exactly? Viewers will have to wait until May 3 to find out.  

And keep reading to see when more of your favorite shows are coming back in 2024. 

Hulu

Vanderpump Villa (Hulu) - Apr. 1

Decadence and debauchery collide in Vanderpump Villa, a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.  

Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC) - Apr. 2

NBC‘s comedy is set to premiere its second season on Apr. 2.

Chris Haston/NBC

The Weakest Link (NBC) - Apr. 2

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, NBC’s Weakest Link returns Tuesday, Apr. 2, at 9 p.m.

Courtesy FX

American Horror Story: Delicate (FX) - Apr. 3

The series returns with part two of the 12th installmentof the legendary anthology horror drama Wednesday, April 3.

AppleTV+

Loot (AppleTV+) - Apr. 3

Loot season two kicks off a year after Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim…and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Starz

Mary & George (Starz) - Apr. 5

The seven-part limited series is inspired by the scandalous true story of a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I

TLC/Discovery

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC) - April 6

At Kleinfeld Bridal, the world's premier bridal salon, the experience is part fashion show, part bridal story and part family therapy. This season, Randy and his team navigate the toughest entourages, new extreme demands and even pull off a surprise wedding in the salon! From a non-binary bride looking for two looks in one to a modest bride on the hunt for a perfect gown for her conservative Jewish ceremony and a bald bride ready to prove she is beautiful without a veil, the Kleinfeld team ensures every bride feels perfect on their wedding day. 

Hulu/Disney

Under the Bridge (Hulu) - April 17

Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder—revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Prime Video

Going Home with Tyler Cameron (Prime Video) - Apr. 18

Going Home with Tyler Cameron stars reality TV star and former The Bachelorette heartthrob Tyler Cameron as he follows his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. After the sudden loss of his mother, Tyler moved back to his hometown, Jupiter, Florida, to reunite with his family and finally achieve his goal of launching his business, Image One. With the help of his team members, Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients’ expectations one home renovation at a time.

FX

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - Apr. 18

In season three, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, U.K., as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club.

FX

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses (FX) - Apr. 26

Broken Horses examines the systemic issues, questionable practices and urgent calls for change that have shaken horse racing to its core. The world’s finest racehorses arrived at Louisville’s famed Churchill Downs ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, but by the time the showcase event started on the first Saturday in May, seven of them were dead. In the days after, five more died. The two other showpieces of the sport’s Triple Crown series, the Preakness in May and the Belmont in June, were also marred by deaths on the track that horrified spectators and intensified pressure on racing officials to reckon with the problem.

TLC

Milf Manor (TLC) - Apr. 28

Milf Manor the provocative dating series that became a pop culture sensation is back on TLC. Brimming with a whole new group of sexy, successful MILFs who are looking for their chance at love, this season promises one shocking twist and plenty of unexpected twists and turns throughout.

FX

The Veil (Hulu) - Apr. 30

The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.

MAX

Hacks (Max) - May 2

A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles. 

Food Network/Discovery

Selena + Restaurant (Food Network) - May 2

Selena Gomez takes the next step in her culinary adventure as she heads out of her home kitchen and into the professional kitchens of some of L.A.’s hottest restaurants in Selena + Restaurant, premiering May 2.

Peacock

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock) - May 2

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an event series inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo) - May 5

Returning for season 14 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer AydinDanielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.   

Sophy Holland/E! Entertainment

OMG Fashun (E!) - May 6

E! teams up with trailblazing style icon Julia Fox and renowned image architect Law Roach as they host the new eccentric fashion design competition series OMG Fashun. Handcrafted is the new haute couture as Julia inspires pioneering fashion disruptors to upend traditional style convention, break the rules and redefine “cool.” 

Peacock

Love Undercover (Peacock) - May 9

Love Undercover is a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about a small group of international soccer stars who come to the United States on a secret quest for true love. We'll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune? And will any of them fall for an American princess before returning to the global stage? For these men, finding love is the no. 1 goal.

Netflix

Bridgerton (Netflix) - May 16

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Dan Smith / FOX

Don't Forget the Lyrics (Fox) - May 16

Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash, Don’t Forget The Lyrics challenges contestants’ musical memory as they get one song closer to winning $1 million.

Amanda Mazonkey/FOX

I Can See Your Voice (Fox) - May 16

I Can See Your Voice host Ken Jeong is joined by Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton along with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers…without ever hearing them sing a note. 

Chris Haston/NBC

Weakest Link (NBC) - May 20

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the iconic British import and international game show phenomenon returns with a new batch of episodes, including a special veteran-themed show saluting the troops.

Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

Gordon Ramsey's Food Stars (Fox) - May 22

Culinary titan Gordan Ramsay welcomes famed hospitality industry leader and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump in the all-new season of the hit competition series.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Reality TV's most famous family is back for another drama-filled season.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner return for season five this spring.

FOX

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 28

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Fox return for a new season of the interactive game show.

Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 28

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.  

FOX

Masterchef (Fox) - May 29

Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. 

FX

Clipped (Hulu) - June 4

Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

photos
View More Photos From 2024 TV Premiere Dates
