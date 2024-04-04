Score 80% off Peter Thomas Roth, Supergoop!, Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's, and More Daily Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hello, my fellow deal hunters. As your dedicated E! Shopping Editor, I've scoured the web to bring you the crème de la crème of today's deals and sales. You deserve to indulge in some guilt-free retail therapy. With the weekend on the horizon and the work week winding down, what better way to reward yourself than with some incredible savings on your favorite beauty, fashion, and home essentials?
I've got you covered with a curated list of the best discounts available right now. Sit back, relax, and shop.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Sephora Favorites Sun Safety Kit
This set has $178 worth of sunscreen, after sun care, and self-tanning products from Peter Thomas Roth, Supergoop!, Fenty Skin, Kiehl's, Dr.Jart+, Saint Jane, Isle of Paradise, Dr. Dennis Gross, Paula's Choice, Dermalogica, innisfree, Shiseido Vita-Clear, Summer Fridays, The INKEY List, and CAY SKIN.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Get up to 50% off Beachwaver hair tools and styling products.
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
Dermstore: Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more.
Exuviance: You only have one day to get 50% off Exuviance Vitamin C products.
First Aid Beauty: Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Jumbo Face Cleanser, get one free.
ghd: Save 30% on ghd hair tools.
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code BODYCARE to get 30% off Herbivore Botanicals body care products. My pick: Herbivore COCO ROSE Exfoliating Body Scrub.
KVD Beauty: Save 30% during the KVD Festival Beauty Flash Sale.
NYX Cosmetics: Celebrate the brand's birthday with 25% off everything from NYX Cosmetics.
Philosophy: Get 20% off Philosophy skincare and bodycare products. Loyalty members can save 30%!
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
T3: Save 75% on T3 hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, and more.
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
Urban Decay: Get 25% off Urban Decay Cosmetics. My pick: Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, which sells once every 11 seconds.
Walmart: Shop major deals on premium beauty from Dyson, Laneige, Bio Ionic, and more top brands at Walmart.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Madewell Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is designed for all-day wear with ease. Its pull-on style and relaxed fit make it perfect for effortless dressing, while the flattering silhouette ensures a chic look. Use the code FORYOU to get the EXTRA 30% discount.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
ASOS: Use the promo code FINAL to get an EXTRA 25% off ASOS styles that are already 60% off.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 40% on Banana Republic fashions.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Boohoo: Take 50% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
Gap: Don't miss these 60% off deals from Gap.
HerRoom: Save up to 60% on thousands of bras, panties, sleepwear, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Nab an EXTRA 25% off J.Crew sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get 60% off J.Crew clearance styles.
Kate Spade: Shop 40% off markdowns from Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale, but they added new styles at amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section today.
Madewell: Use the code FORYOU to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
Marshalls: Shop major deals on spring fashion from Marshalls.
Mejuri: Score 15% off all diamond jewelry from Mejuri.
Michael Kors: Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Take an EXTRA 75% off clearance boots, sweaters, and coats from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Take up to 70% off Old Navy clearance styles.
Swimsuits For All: Get 50% off all swimwear from Swimsuits For All.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Use the code APR20 to get 20% off your VICI purchase.
Windsor: Score up to 55% off spring fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress
Experience the ultimate in comfort and relaxation with the Chill Mattress from Cocoon by Sealy. Its premium memory foam construction conforms to your body, providing unparalleled support and pressure relief for a restful night's sleep. Plus, with its innovative cooling technology, you'll stay comfortably cool throughout the night, ensuring you wake up refreshed and rejuvenated every morning.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Take 30% off adjustable bed bundles from Amerisleep.
Avocado Mattress: Save 15% on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Casper: Save 25% during the Casper Spring Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Hurom: Get $100 off Hurom slow juicers.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
Sur La Table: Score 65% off deals during the Sur La Table Warehouse Sale.
Wayfair: Score big-time deals on furniture and more from Wayfair.
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
