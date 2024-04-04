TikTok Duck Munchkin, Known for Drinking Iced Water in Viral Videos, Dies After Vet Visit

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

TikTokers are hoping Munchkin gets a cup of iced water at the rainbow bridge.

The duck—whose love of drinking iced water from Starbucks and Dunkin' catapulted her to viral fame on TikTok—sadly died on April 1 at age 6, according to her human Krissy.

"If love could have saved her, she would've lived forever," Krissy captioned a sweet video of the critter's best moments on the site. "Fly high Munchkin."

Krissy—who has 10 other pet ducks—is still waiting on more information about the waterfowl's cause of death, as Munchkin had been recently been getting tests done to investigate a "weird" heart rhythm.

"Unfortunately I write this post with more questions than answers," Krissy continued in her April 1 post. "Munchkin passed away at the vet today. We tried our best. I don't think there are words to accurately describe the sadness I am experiencing. I feel numb."

The influencer also shared a touching tribute to Munchkin, writing, "Some loves are too hard to bear. And with great love comes great pain. And with great loss comes the greatest pain of all."