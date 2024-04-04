Proof Brenda Song Is Living the Suite Life on Vacation With Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have got the world to see.
And they were doing just that when the Home Alone star decided to tap into his acting skills during a getaway to Cabo with the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, buying a resort shirt and pretending to be an employee.
"So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday," Macaulay wrote on Instagram April 3 alongside a series of photo from their trip. "On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt."
In the photos, the 43-year-old could be seen sporting the resort shirt and masquerading as a waiter, cabana boy, room service attendant and a bellhop, much to the amusement of Brenda, who alternated between laughing at the camera and looking confused.
"Thanks again @nobuloscabos for the fun time and excellent stay," he added on Instagram. "And thanks for selling that shirt. It really made me feel like I belonged."
Brenda and Macaulay—who share son Dakota, 3, and a baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed—have kept their romance fairly private since they sparked dating rumors back in 2017. But Macaulay, who proposed in 2022‚ recently gave suite details on what makes their romance work in honor of Brenda's 36th birthday.
"Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for," he wrote on March 27 alongside a photo of Brenda lounging in a robe. "You are my reason. I love you."
And Brenda is equally enthralled with her fiancé, telling Esquire in 2020, "People don't realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is. Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he's 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He's worked really hard to be the person he is."
