Proof Brenda Song Is Living the Suite Life on Vacation With Macaulay Culkin

Watch : See Macaulay Culkin’s Adorable Birthday Message for Brenda Song

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have got the world to see.

And they were doing just that when the Home Alone star decided to tap into his acting skills during a getaway to Cabo with the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, buying a resort shirt and pretending to be an employee.

"So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday," Macaulay wrote on Instagram April 3 alongside a series of photo from their trip. "On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt."

In the photos, the 43-year-old could be seen sporting the resort shirt and masquerading as a waiter, cabana boy, room service attendant and a bellhop, much to the amusement of Brenda, who alternated between laughing at the camera and looking confused.

"Thanks again @nobuloscabos for the fun time and excellent stay," he added on Instagram. "And thanks for selling that shirt. It really made me feel like I belonged."