Proof Brenda Song Is Living the Suite Life on Vacation With Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin paid a visit to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the Home Alone actor jokingly masqueraded as a resort employee.

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 04, 2024 12:10 AMTags
Brenda SongCouplesMacaulay CulkinCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: See Macaulay Culkin’s Adorable Birthday Message for Brenda Song

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have got the world to see.

And they were doing just that when the Home Alone star decided to tap into his acting skills during a getaway to Cabo with the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, buying a resort shirt and pretending to be an employee.

"So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday," Macaulay wrote on Instagram April 3 alongside a series of photo from their trip. "On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt."

In the photos, the 43-year-old could be seen sporting the resort shirt and masquerading as a waiter, cabana boy, room service attendant and a bellhop, much to the amusement of Brenda, who alternated between laughing at the camera and looking confused.

"Thanks again @nobuloscabos for the fun time and excellent stay," he added on Instagram. "And thanks for selling that shirt. It really made me feel like I belonged."

photos
Macaulay Culkin's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony With Brenda Song and 2 Sons

Brenda and Macaulay—who share son Dakota, 3, and a baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed—have kept their romance fairly private since they sparked dating rumors back in 2017. But Macaulay, who proposed in 2022‚ recently gave suite details on what makes their romance work in honor of Brenda's 36th birthday.

Instagram/Macaulay Culkin

Trending Stories

1

Jennie Garth Briefly Addresses Dan Schneider & Costar Amanda Bynes

2

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling Dead at 20

3

Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Bowling Faced Paternity Suit After Wedding

"Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for," he wrote on March 27 alongside a photo of Brenda lounging in a robe. "You are my reason. I love you."

Instagram/Macaulay Culkin

And Brenda is equally enthralled with her fiancé, telling Esquire in 2020, "People don't realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is. Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he's 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He's worked really hard to be the person he is."

Keep reading for more of Brenda and Macaulay's sweetest moments.

Instagram/Brenda Song

Go Rams

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were decked out in their favorite football team's colors.

Olivia Wong/Getty Images

Date Night

The couple stepped out for a rare red carpet date at a Clarins product launch party in Los Angeles in March 2024.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meet Dakota

The two appeared with their son Dakota at Macaulay's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hi Baby

Macaulay and Brenda's baby boy—whose name has not been made public—also made an appearance at the ceremony.

Instagram/Brenda Song

Trick or Treat

The Home Alone star got into the spooky season spirit as Brenda passed out candy.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Ghetto Film School

Black & White Style

The duo appeared at the GFS Fall Benefit in Santa Monica, Calif., in October 2023.

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Hand in Hand

Brenda and Macaulay held hands during an outing in April 2023, just weeks after cofirming the arrival of their second son.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer
They're Getting Hitched

In January 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin were engaged. The actress showed off her engagement ring while stepping out in Beverly Hills. 

Instagram
Heart Day

"Hoppy Valentine's day everyone!" Brenda shared on Instagram when celebrating with Macaulay in the water. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Star Power

The couple were all smiles at Macaulay's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

Splash News
Take Me Away

While strolling through Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany, the couple displayed some PDA by holding hands. 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," Brenda wrote to Macaulay on Instagram. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Do-Gooders

Uniting for good! The Hollywood couple attended the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast in Los Angeles. 

Instagram
Biggest Cheerleader

"Guys, I did a podcast with my favorite bunny—podcasters and just 2 of my favorite people," Brenda shared online when supporting her boyfriend's podcast back in April 2018. "@bunnyearspodcast aaaand the one and only @mattbennett!" 

culkamania / Instagram
Proud Parents

The couple celebrated their son Dakota's first birthday with a visit to Sesame Place San Diego. Calling it a "magical" affair, Brenda wrote on her Instagram alongside a snap of herself and Macaulay posing with Elmo, "We had so much fun!"

Instagram/Macaulay Culkin

Fun in Cabo

The couple celebrated Brenda's 36th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. 

Instagram/Macaulay Culkin

Poolside Service 

Macaulay purchased a resort tshirt and pretended to be a resort employee, offering Brenda a towel as she lounged poolside.

Instagram/Macaulay Culkin

Bellhop 

He also played bellhop and carried her bags, much to Brenda's confusion and amusement.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennie Garth Briefly Addresses Dan Schneider & Costar Amanda Bynes

2

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling Dead at 20

3

Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Bowling Faced Paternity Suit After Wedding

4

Zoe Saldaña & Husband Marco Perego Use This Code Word for Sex at Home

5

Vontae Davis’ Brother Vernon Davis Details NFL Player’s Final Moments