Hailey Bieber’s Photo of Justin Bieber in Bed Is Sweeter Than Peaches

Hailey Bieber shared a glimpse into her home life with Justin Bieber, posting a picture of the "Yummy" singer cuddling their dog in bed.

Watch: Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Rumors "Made Out of Thin Air"

Justin Bieber is in good company.

After all, the "Yummy" singer was wrapped up with one of his dogs in a candid photo shared by Hailey Bieber on April 3.

As pictured in the model's Instagram Story, Justin laid in bed shirtless while cradling a small white pup in his arms. Both the 30-year-old—who is dog dad to two Maltese Yorkies named Oscar and Piggy Lou—and his furry friend appeared to be asleep.

And if that didn't make you smile, Hailey posted another snapshot of their dog sitting on a green lawn, looking outward into the sunlight.

The posts came a month after the Rhode founder shut down speculation that her marriage was on the rocks. While celebrating her husband's 30th birthday on March 1, Hailey wrote on Instagram, "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

She added of Justin, who she married in 2018 before tying the knot again the following year, "Love of my life, for life."

 

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Days later, Hailey called out rumors "made out of thin air."

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong," she shared on Instagram Stories March 5. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false. xx sorry to spoil it."

And over the years, Hailey has dealt with her fair share of unwanted internet chatter. As she noted in 2022, "It's important to take a step back and stay off of social media sometimes, which is something that I struggle with and I have to be intentional about not reading comments and taking breaks."

Instagram/Justin Bieber

In fact, that need to cut out the noise has even led the 27-year-old to ditch some social platforms altogether.

"I don't even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time I would go on there that it didn't feel like it was a very toxic environment," she shared during the Forbes Under 30 Summit. "The thought of even opening the app gives me such anxiety that I feel like I'm going to throw up. So, I got rid of that because I was just like, 'It just needs to go. It needs to just not be part of my life.'"

For a closer look into Hailey's life with Justin, keep reading to see their cutest moments together.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
PDA Alert!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, wearing Jordan Road earrings, shared this kissing photo on their Instagram pages in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Marriage Milestone

"To the most precious, my beloved." Justin wrote on Instagram. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Forever

"5," Hailey wrote on her Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. "I love you."

Instagram
Sky High

The couple was over the moon in love as they got ready to take flight.

Instagram
"My Little Bean"

Justin and Hailey looked so darn cute cuddled up together!

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The two cuddled up during an outing at the lake.

Instagram
Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Instagram
Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Instagram
The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Instagram
Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Instagram
His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Instagram
Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Instagram
Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Instagram
Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Instagram
Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Instagram
Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Instagram
Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Instagram
Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Instagram
The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Instagram
Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Instagram
No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Instagram
Sharing Is Caring

Hailey decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Justin her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Instagram
Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Instagram
Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Instagram
Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Justin and Hailey for a Nerf gun night!

Instagram
Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between him and Hailey. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Instagram
Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Hailey and Justin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

