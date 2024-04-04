Hailey Bieber’s Photo of Justin Bieber in Bed Is Sweeter Than Peaches

Justin Bieber is in good company.
After all, the "Yummy" singer was wrapped up with one of his dogs in a candid photo shared by Hailey Bieber on April 3.
As pictured in the model's Instagram Story, Justin laid in bed shirtless while cradling a small white pup in his arms. Both the 30-year-old—who is dog dad to two Maltese Yorkies named Oscar and Piggy Lou—and his furry friend appeared to be asleep.
And if that didn't make you smile, Hailey posted another snapshot of their dog sitting on a green lawn, looking outward into the sunlight.
The posts came a month after the Rhode founder shut down speculation that her marriage was on the rocks. While celebrating her husband's 30th birthday on March 1, Hailey wrote on Instagram, "Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are."
She added of Justin, who she married in 2018 before tying the knot again the following year, "Love of my life, for life."
Days later, Hailey called out rumors "made out of thin air."
"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong," she shared on Instagram Stories March 5. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false. xx sorry to spoil it."
And over the years, Hailey has dealt with her fair share of unwanted internet chatter. As she noted in 2022, "It's important to take a step back and stay off of social media sometimes, which is something that I struggle with and I have to be intentional about not reading comments and taking breaks."
In fact, that need to cut out the noise has even led the 27-year-old to ditch some social platforms altogether.
"I don't even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time I would go on there that it didn't feel like it was a very toxic environment," she shared during the Forbes Under 30 Summit. "The thought of even opening the app gives me such anxiety that I feel like I'm going to throw up. So, I got rid of that because I was just like, 'It just needs to go. It needs to just not be part of my life.'"
